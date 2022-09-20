EV author marries poetry with wine

Award-winning author and filmmaker Alexandria Rizik sat at home during the 2020 pandemic lockdown thinking about what she would do when the world became “normal” again.
From an epiphany, she launched a red wine called “Poetry in a Bottle.”
“I wanted to have my own business and I’ve always been so passionate about wine,” Rizik said. “So, I combined my love for writing and poetry with my passion for wine and came up with Poetry in a Bottle.”
Rizik stumbled upon a company called Blendtique in Happy Canyon outside of Santa Barbara, California, which delivered samples of wine to her doorstep.
Rizik told Blendtique that she was looking for a specific red wine that tasted fruit-forward but was still dry as well as what percentage of certain types of grapes she wanted.
Rizik received a bottle of her custom-made wine and after popping the cork and pouring herself a glass, she knew she had found the perfect drink.
Rizik then shared the bottle with her three sisters, who, she admits, are not the biggest fans of red wine. They couldn’t resist the sweet, dry beverage.
“We all tried it together and we
all agreed that this is it,” Rizik said.
“This is the perfect wine for people, whether they like red wine or don’t like red wine. It’s something that will bring people together over dinner, drinks or good company.”
As an accomplished writer, Rizik’s next plan was to draft a witty title for her new concoction when she thought of a writing style, she often equates it with red wine.
“With the title ‘Poetry in a Bottle,’ I wanted something kind of poetic,” she said. “When I think of the word poetic, I think of red wine.”
Rizik began pitching her new wine to some of Scottsdale’s most notable restaurants like EVO, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Sorso Wine Room, Steak 44 and Ocean 44.
Rizik got her wine into the glasses of customers at all of the restaurants she pitched and has been astounded at how well it has paired with their menus.
“I think they do Poetry in a Bottle perfectly because it’s not a wine you’re going to see just everywhere and anywhere. It’s a little bit more exclusive and I love the accounts that it’s currently available at,” she said. “I enjoy it with different types of pizza, like Margherita pizza, or pasta with red sauces and I also think it pairs well also with meats like filets or beef kebabs.”
After the success of Poetry in a Bottle. Rizik began crafting another wine
with a contrasting taste to her inaugural bottle. She decided to craft a sauvignon blanc. that would be equally provocative and refreshing.
“They nailed them both on the first try and the Sauvignon Blanc is a perfect complement to the red wine,” she said.
After tasting the wine with her friends and family, Rizik’s last step was to give it a title before releasing it this summer.
“I wanted something a little bit more mysterious and had a sense of romanticism to it,” she said. “On the bottle, it’s a picture on the front of a couple kissing in the rain, hence the name ‘Kiss in the Rain.’ So, I wanted something a little bit lighter and something a little bit happier and more romantic.”
In addition to offering two unique variations of wine, Rizik’s bottles also include verses of poetry for connoisseurs to read as they sip.
With both wines now available for consumption, Rizik is eyeing releasing a rosé by next summer to pair with her current collection of wines.
Information: blendtique.com
