Creative budgeting can help you fight inflation

This year has marked a troubling time where inflation rates have hit an all-time high.
Millions of U.S. households are having a difficult time paying and catching up on bills as they are spending more money on expenses such as food, housing, medical care, and gas than ever before.
Amid soaring prices, the majority of Americans define inflation as the biggest issue facing the country. Based on the results of a recent survey conducted by Pew Research Center, seven in 10 Americans view inflation as a very big problem for the country, followed by the affordability of healthcare (55%), and violent crime (54%).
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 9.1% in June of 2022, the highest since November of 1981.
Energy prices also rose 41.6% (the most since April 1980), boosted by gasoline with 59.9% (the largest increase since March 1980), a 13.7% increase in electricity (the largest increase since April 2006) and food costs surging 10.4% (the most since February 1981)
With these troubling statistics in mind, it is important for people to create their own, personalized budget and understand the best methods to overcome the negative effects of this year’s inflation rates.
There are a few creative steps you can take to ensure you stay within your budget.
Before you head out to buy, do some research. Take time to price shop rather than buying items on a whim in a store
or on the first website you visit. It can save you a ton of money in the long
run and is likely to lead you to the best deal possible.
Price shopping is a crucial step when trying to save money, as you never know which companies will be hosting sales. Being up to date with seasonal specials from your favorite brands will lead you to find excellent savings.
Although it is important to be updated on these promotions, it can also be helpful to minimize the number of emails, notifications, or messages you receive from retailers and subscription services. Unsubscribing and deleting these forms of communication can help you curb the urge to spend.
Another useful tip is to break up with food delivery platforms such as DoorDash, UberEats, and Instacart and remove them from your online devices because these apps are easily accessible and can promote habits of overspending.
Instead, choose to shop wisely at grocery stores which will ultimately help your budget and save money on food costs.
Next, look at where you spend money frequently, such as that daily cup of coffee or daily lunches out. Cutting down on some of these expenses can help you save money and put it towards more valuable items.
Review your budget on a regular basis and be on top of recurring expenses in order to know where you are spending your money, and potentially eliminate expenses you no longer need.
Incorporating these money-saving habits into your life can assist you not only during difficult times when inflation rates are high, but throughout your entire life.
Rachel Caballero is the community development manager at TruWest Credit Union, a Tempe institution that operates as a cooperative providing its members with financial services and a culture of caring. For more money saving tips visit truwest.org
