Michelle Tinsley helps keep people safe.
An Ahwatukee resident since 1997, Tinsley cofounded YellowBird with Scottsdale’s Michael Zalle and serves as its COO.
With 10 full-time employees and two part-time interns, YellowBird connects more than 2,000 certified professionals in 48 states with businesses that may not be large enough to afford certified in-house environmental health and safety staff.
They chose the name “yellowbird” because it suggests freedom and the capability to soar professionally and picked yellow and black for their logo colors because of their combined high-recognition factor.
To get an idea of some of the services YellowBird provides, the company recently provided a full COVID-19 protocol for Horizon Honors High School and Esperanza Lutheran Church, in Ahwatukee.
“We included a plan to assess their specific needs, an indoor air quality assessment for COVID-19,” explained Tinsley, who moved to Arizona to work for Intel and complete an evening MBA at Arizona State University.
She and husband Alan have two children who attend local schools.
Prospective clients can save 25 percent using YellowBird’s services and acquire them much faster than turning to traditional consultants or staffing agencies.
“By offering a fast, efficient and cost-effective method for small companies to ensure the safety of their work environments, we provide the right people in the right location with the right experience for the job,” Tinsley said.
In May 2019, Zalle, the company’s COO, conceived the idea while riding in an Uber.
“He realized that there were no flexible options for EHS professionals, many of them semi-retiring baby boomers, to reach new clients in the $55-billion safety industry and perform their highly skilled work affordably,” Tinsley said.
In this spirit, the church and school hired YellowBird’s certified EHS professional Brandan Dodds of Ahwatukee to assess their air quality and help them prepare to welcome people back to their buildings.
“These organizations wanted to proactively understand the quality of their environment and take measures, if needed, to improve the air quality,” she explained, noting that this assessment is part of the COVID-19 plans for these organizations.
Esperanza Lutheran is continuing drive-in Sunday morning services and Horizon Honors has had in-classroom learning for several months..
Betsy Fera, Horizon Honors Schools’ executive director, said Dodds evaluated the campus’ air-conditioning units for air flow. The campus includes an elementary school serving approximately 850 students in grades K–6 and a secondary school of 700 students, grades 7–12.
“We then received a comprehensive report to help us improve our mitigation strategies as we planned for reopening our campus for in-person learners,” she said, adding that the service from YellowBird was cost effective.
Michael Paradise, Esperanza Lutheran’s treasurer, explained that Dodds assessed the number of times the air circulates within an hour and determined that the sanctuary is safe.
Esperanza Lutheran has approximately 300 members and a preschool called Children of Hope.
“We have a very active mission within the community and Arizona, helping various organizations,” explained Paradise, who also lives in Ahwatukee.
These include the Navajo Nation, Habitat for Humanity, Feed My Starving Children and healthcare workers.
“We are confident that when Esperanza resumes its sanctuary services that the airflow/circulation will be more than adequate related to the COVID-19 recommended air quality,” he said.
“That, coupled with the maximum number of people in the sanctuary, will be the key attribute to keeping our members safe,” he added, reiterating the cost-effectiveness of the YellowBird service.
Several organizations certify EHS professionals such as Dodds.
These include Board Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP); the American Industrial Hygienist Association (AIHA); the National Safety Council (NSC) and the American Society for Safety Professionals (ASSP).
“These require in some cases years of study and application of the learning to earn a certificate, and professionals invest both time and personal money to develop these skill sets,” Tinsley explained.
Because of the pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has released new guidelines to help employers and workers in most workplace settings identify risks of exposure to, contracting and determining control measures for COVID-19, she added.
Any business with more than 10 workers must meet these OSHA guidelines, such as the church and the school, but all business are encouraged to follow them.
“All employers, under OSHA’s general duty clause, must provide its workers with a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm,” Tinsley said.
She added that any COVID-19 prevention plan should include the following: a hazard assessment; identifying those measures limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace; adopting procedures ensuring that infected or potentially infected workers are separated and sent home from the workplace; and implementing protections from retaliation for those workers who raise COVID-19-related concerns.
“If a company has a plan, YellowBird can do just the indoor air quality assessment – augmenting their plans to address the most critical aspect of managing the COVID risks,” she said.
In addition, the company can provide maintenance and monitoring services as well as regular reassessments.
“The beauty of the YellowBird model is that the company only pays for the specific job they need at that time – whether that’s an audit, training or proactive plan,” Tinsley explained. “Businesses pay as they go versus having to hire a full-time employee or pay a larger company a retainer to do consulting.”
