Ahwatukee couple’s fitness studio marks 15 years

The fitness industry may have changed a lot in 15 years but for Ahwatukee residents Doug and Tori Thompson, one thing doesn’t change.
They say they remain committed to helping people reach, maintain and even exceed their fitness goals at their Ahwatukee studio, The Body Firm, at 3636 E. Ray Road.
Celebrating the anniversary of their opening in 2007, the Thompsons have had to remain pretty fit business-wise as well.
They weathered a market crash early on, witnessed large and small fitness facilities open and close, and most recently, endured the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.
Still, they persevered as they continues to work with clients to help them lose and maintain weight, learn proper exercise techniques, maintain a healthy fitness level, assist with injury prevention and recovery, and prepare them for physical competitive events.
Doug also is a certified Titleist Fitness instructor and has assisted many golf enthusiasts in improving their golf form while reducing injury.
The Body Firm offers private and semi-private personal training sessions with programs created for each individual.
“We understand that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all program,” Doug explained. “We have people who are at very different fitness levels and we know it’s important to treat them each as an individual with suitable and sustainable programs.
“This allows them to gain confidence, learn proper technique and form, get stronger, and enjoy a better quality of life.”
The duo recently launched an open gym concept for people to work out on their own.
“The difference between this program and those found at some of the ‘big box’ gyms is that our clients are working out independently at their own pace, but still follow a training sequence with access to a personal trainer to guide and monitor them for form and safety,” said Doug.
Besides, he noted, there’s a six-client limit in a session “so there are no crowds or time wasted waiting for equipment,” Tori said. “It’s efficient and gives people options while still providing results.”
Tori said she and Doug couldn’t have seen the success they’re enjoyed without “our outstanding staff.”
“All of our trainers are certified through one of the nation’s top personal training programs,” she said. “They offer clients amazing customer service, and nutritional advice, and make working out a positive experience. It’s like a family here.
“In fact, many of our clients refer to The Body Firm as their personal ‘Cheers.’ We’re proud of the fact that nearly 30% of our client base have been Body Firm clients for five years or more.”
Doug believes more changes are only natural in the industry’s future, but he added:
“We’ll continue to evolve with the fitness industry and per our mission, provide each of our clients with the most proven methods to burn body fat, gain lean muscle, and a better quality of life at any age, size, or ability level.”
Information: thebodyfirmaz.com
