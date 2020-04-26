Kate McPike was enjoying a thriving business as K8’s Pet Care when the pandemic struck.
The ensuing stay-at-home directives meant area pet owners didn’t require their regular pet sitters for daily walks or drop-in visits as they had previously.
And for McPike and other Ahwatukee pet sitting businesses, those actions brought a tsunami of cancellations.
“Once Trump shut down travel to the UK and Europe and then Disneyland shut their gates, everyone cancelled on me,” said McPike. “I’ve had no business since mid-March and have nothing on the books until the end of May, Memorial Day weekend, but I think that will probably get cancelled as well.”
“I do have one nurse practitioner and I go to her house every Monday to let her two dogs out for a potty break. That’s it,” said McPike who recently extended her own company’s closure from April 15 to April 30.
“I’m certainly open to helping other essential workers who need daytime pet care but I’m not doing overnights anymore,” stated McPike, who started her company here in 2016 after moving from Texas, where she also worked as a pet sitter.
The system McPike has developed with the Ahwatukee nurse’s dogs is one she said she will use with others who wish her services during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Since all I’m doing for her is letting the dogs out to go to the bathroom and get some exercise, I put on latex gloves before I enter her home. I take nothing into the house except my car key fob and that stays in my pocket,” she explained.
“The only thing I touch are door knobs and the sliding glass door to get outside. I play ball with the dogs. They run and fetch it and bring it back so the gloves help with the dirt, dog slobber, etc.,” she laughed.
“I keep the gloves on until I leave, take them off when I’m outside, and dispose of them in their garbage can. When I get into my car, I sanitize my hands. I don’t leave notes, and I text her when I get home so she knows I was there. Once I get home, I leave my shoes outside and spray with Lysol and wash my hands really well. I follow the same procedure with dog walks - no notes left, only touching door knobs and then sanitizing them.”
Ahwatukee Foothills Pet & Home Sitters owner George Specht weathered the 2008 Great Recession a mere three years after establishing his business, but is now finding that downturn a mere shadow compared to what he’s experiencing now.
“Things went well early on building the business with multiple regular weekday customers but then the financial meltdown started in late 2008 and people lost jobs and homes, kids moved back home, and some even had to give up their pets,” Specht recalled.
“Some customers cut back, so business suffered for a few years,” he continued. “My business seemed to evolve after that from weekday customers to professionals who travelled often.”
“This COVID-19 is definitely a challenging time. I started hearing about the virus from customers in late February with some wondering how their future work travel would be affected. The cancellations started March 15. My last check was March 14,” he said.
Specht said he’s checked with customers who had reserved his services in the summer.
“Some had to cancel to get refunds from cruises, but still wanted to continue to reserve their time with me. But who knows? I’m still open for business as it’s a socially-distanced business, but people are home and not going into work or traveling, so that’s ‘no bueno’ for me,” he added.
Specht said he attempts to keep busy, walking one customer’s dog “but that was for my sanity, not for money”.
“I don’t have any essential worker clients right now, but I would certainly take them. I did offer to pull weeds for free for essential workers, truck drivers and the elderly,” he said. “I also took the time to start a garden, so that’s some belief of the future.”
Barbara Drummond, an Ahwatukee resident who has been serving the East Valley for 20 years with her Home Alone Pet Sitting Services, said her business has been impacted but she’s continuing to work.
“I had several mid-day visits to clients’ homes to walk the dogs for a potty break, but because kids were now home from college and people working from home, some of my clients didn’t need my services,” she said.
“Then people started cancelling vacation plans in June as everyone was confused at this time. Now I’ve had a lot of cancellations into July as people are canceling trips, so therefore, no need for boarding their dogs or in-home care for their pets.”
After assessing the mounting losses to her business, she paused and uttered one word.
“Ouch,” she said.
She said she feels fortunate her business, that also offers boarding and daycare for all animals, is still open.
“Currently, I’ve been fortunate enough to have clients that still need their dogs cared for in the afternoons while they go to work. Several of my clients are at home, but out of respect for my business, they still have me come for a daily visit,” she said.
“I also have a couple clients that are still paying what they’d usually pay for care even though they aren’t using my service, God bless them. I’m fortunate to have this support, although it’s a quarter of what my business usually is.”
Like other dog sitters and pet care givers working during COVID-19, extraordinary precautions are taken.
“Dogs that visit for day care and/or boarding are wiped off with a sanitary dog wipe before returning to the owner. Collars and leashes are also disinfected. Anytime I enter a client’s home to care for their pets, I wear gloves and sanitize everything I touch,” she explained.
“I’m hoping to keep my business going, this is my passion and I love caring for animals. “
Vanessa Ryan heads Sit Stay Pet Sitters, and has a staff of six that serve Ahwatukee, Chandler and Tempe. All of them are Ahwatukee residents. She said her 11-year-old business, that normally boasts more than 800 clients in her service area, has been “drastically reduced” since COVID-19 restrictions were instituted.
“The only regular clients stops I’m still doing during the week are people considered ‘essential’ and all work in the medical field, but even those have been cut back as they also try to spend more time at home,” said Ryan, a 15-year Ahwatukee resident.
She is forthright when sharing how COVID-19 has affected her and her livelihood.
“When the cancellations first started rolling in, the only way to sum up the feeling is absolutely gutted,” she said.
“Anyone who owns their own business knows how much of your time, resources and heart you put into it. At one point I felt as though our business was being ripped away through no fault of our own.”
She said many of her clients are checking in to see that she’s okay, and letting her know “when this turns around, they’ll start using us again.”
“There have also been people who have prepaid for services, or sent a tip over just to help us get through this time, and I’m so grateful,” said Ryan.
She said her parents, Washington state residents who are also self-employed, have been a great help by phone as they let her “talk it out, cry a bit.”
“Having a schedule that’s clear isn’t something I’m used to, and honestly, it is really depressing. And it’s been hard to stay positive not knowing when it will end,” she admitted. “My parents encouraged me to take this downtime and implement marketing ideas that I don’t usually have the time to do.”
One of those social media marketing ideas is her Pet Scavenger Hunt on Facebook.
“It’s a way to keep people engaged, checking in each day to see the new theme and then posting pictures of their pets in the comments. The winners each day receive either a pet-sitting credit, or we’ll make a donation to an animal nonprofit of their choosing because nonprofits are also struggling in times like these.”
Though the business owners admit they’re unsure of what the future holds, they are maintaining hope while working to stay afloat.
“How do I maintain hope?” said McPike. “I send out emails to my clients and give them updates on the status of my business. Some clients I call and some I text. I want to make sure they are all OK and that their pets are as well. I want them to know I will be around when this is over and that my business will be here for them when they go on their next trip.
“And I know my business will be around, so I’m sure I pass that confidence on to my clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.