Pritchette Physical Therapy is expanding in Ahwatukee.
After making its home the last 11 years at 4730 E Warner Road, founder Dr. Keith Pritchette is opening a second location Sept. 14 at 13331 E. Chandler Blvd., the southeast corner of of Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway.
The business, a frequent winner in AFN’s Best of Ahwatukee voting, provides physical and massage therapy as well as orthopedic and sports injury physical therapy.
It also has expanded over the years to provide sports performance and personal training as well as fascial stretch therapy services.
Dr. Sarah Thompson, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, who has been with Pritchette Physical Therapy since 2012, will be the clinic director and Doctor of Physical Therapy for the new location.
Stating it’s “an exciting time for Pritchette Physical Therapy,” Thompson recalled starting with the company as a student in 2011, she said she has “watched it grow from a small outpatient clinic to a state of the art facility.”
“I have worked alongside Dr. Keith Pritchette for nearly eight years and we share a passion for exceptional customer service and successful patient outcomes. I am honored to have the opportunity to represent Pritchette Physical Therapy in the Foothills and continue to provide the exceptional level of care that has made us a consistent Best of Ahwatukee.”
Pritchette said when he founded his business “I fulfilled my dream of offering physical therapy care to the Ahwatukee community that went above and beyond what patients’ expectations were.
“I wanted to not only provide quality care,” he said. “I also wanted to provide a level of customer service which seems to have been lost in today’s world, a place where the patients felt heard and always felt welcome. I am so proud to have succeeded in achieving this dream.”
The additional location “will provide the same level of premium care and customer service which our clientele has come to expect from us,” he added. “Dr. Sarah is an amazing physical therapist and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to make our new location a resounding success.”
Information: pritchettephysicaltherapy.com, 480-785-5415 (Warner) or 480-371-1555 (new location).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.