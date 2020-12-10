Kevin Thorpe’s career is in the hotel industry but he has switched his business focus during the pandemic.
On top of working in the hotel industry, he has created a new company called US Power AZ PPE. The company creates and mass produces personal protective equipment.
Thorpe and his other business associates – including Ahwatukee entrepreneur Steve Abbit – recognized the hotel industry suffered from a shortage of PPE.
So, US Power AZ PPE aims to address the limited supply of quality masks in the United States.
“Most of the PPE that was coming in was from China or Asia, so we decided that we needed to have masks that were made here in the USA,” he said.
Right now, US Power AZ PPE has two products: the Power 3 mask and the CAMO Smart filter insert. The Power 3 mask is available in both children and adult sizes.
US Power AZ PPE manufactures 3-Ply, surgical-grade, disposable face masks for the general public.
Their products are equipped for “large events, shopping, the workplace, traveling, schools and other environments where wearing a mask is necessary,” the company’s website notes.
The CAMO Smart technology can be found in both products.
CAMO, or cystic acid metal oxide, is designed to bi-directionally stop, capture and kill 99.97 percent of harmful or undesired organisms. This protects both the user and others.
As the CAMO Smart technology is also found in the Power 3 mask, “masks can be washed five times and worn seven days before it loses its effectiveness,” Thorpe said.
In turn, this enhanced technology will greatly decrease the waste caused by disposable masks.
According to Thorpe, US Power AZ PPE’s current objective is to sell the best masks they can create in the nation.
The company, located in Mesa, is currently undergoing testing in hopes of getting certification from the FDA for their masks.
Once the masks are approved by the FDA, Thorpe says they will be available in local drug stores.
Meanwhile, US Power AZ PPE is also discussing plans of production for direct users like hospitals and airlines.
With quick technology, US Power AZ PPE is able to produce “100 to 200 masks per machine per minute.”
For the future, US Power AZ PPE is looking into implementing and using the same technology in air filters for planes, cars and businesses.
