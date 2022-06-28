New Pilates studio targeting Ahwatukee

Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium boutique Pilates brand, may be located in Tempe but it is branding itself as a studio made for Ahwatukee.
The international brand has dubbed its new facility at 8737 S. Emerald Drive, Tempe, Club Pilates Ahwatukee. It is schedule to open June 30.
Club Pilates boasts a low impact, effective fitness routine with full-body workouts aimed at strengthening muscles, improving posture and correcting muscle imbalance.
The Tempe location is offering 20% off the first three months of membership and no enrollment fee for their founding members.
The studio is owned and operated by Stephanie and Matthew Schissler, and marks a major career change for them.
They founded and ran Cord Blood America, a business that collected and preserved umbilical cord blood, which allows for potential use in future stem cell therapy that can be used to treat many major diseases.
Prior to leaving Cord Blood America, Stephanie tried Pilates and after leaving the company, decided to get certified as an instructor herself in 2014.
“Pilates was the first workout I really loved, and Club Pilates has the perfect environment, equipment, and ability to help a wide range of people,” said Stephanie. “It provides a supportive community and wellness experience to everyone who tries it.”
Club Pilates Ahwatukee also offers a variety of exclusive equipment, including Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, TriggerPoint and springboard.
Club Pilates not only has over 700 studios open in the US, but is also the first Pilates brand to create a proprietary 500-hour teacher training program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX and Triggerpoint.
Founded in 2007, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises five years running, and Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 lists multiple times.
Information: facebook.com/clubpilatesahwatukee.
