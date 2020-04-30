Arizona has finally hired a firm to process the jobless claims of those who qualify only for special federal aid.
But it will take weeks before the checks are in the mail.
A top official of the Department of Economic Security said that’s because Arizona hasn’t had the kind of natural disasters that have befallen other states that had to devise a system for making payments well before the pandemic.
The number of Arizonans out of work and seeking benefits hit yet another new record last week as the state economy continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.
New figures from the state Department of Economic Security show there were 129,215 initial claims for the week ending April 17. That compares with 88,688 the week before, 29,348 the week before that – and fewer than 3,000 at the end of February.
Michael Wisehart, the agency’s deputy director of employment and relief services, told Capitol Media Services Arizona has to construct a system from scratch for emergency federal unemployment benefits.
States, like Texas, that have been battered by hurricanes or other disasters have had to set up systems to handle emergency unemployment benefits.
“They’re able to repurpose infrastructure available to them having had those disasters,’’ Wisehart said. “They are able to be a little bit farther along in this cycle than we are.’’
Things are different here, Wisehart said.
“Arizona is unique in that we haven’t had a disaster of this magnitude in the past,’’ he said. “And so, we’re needing to stand this up more from scratch.’’
The DES has contracted with Geographic Solutions to set up a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the state.
The move comes nearly a month after Congress approved the Coronovirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that created the new PUA program with its benefits of $600 a week.
DES already has been providing the additional cash to those already are eligible for the regular state benefits of up to $240 a week.
The federal law also provides that $600 benefit for those who don’t qualify under the state program. But that required DES to develop an entirely new system.
Weishart said there was no way to simply piggy-back on the current computer programs that now handle the state benefits because there are entirely different eligibility criteria.
Agency Director Tom Betlach told Capitol Media Services that it made more sense to contract that out rather than try to do it in-house.
“When you get some of these older systems, doing the programming and making the time to do that just becomes too expensive an exercise,’’ he said.
And then there’s the simple fact that current staff is busy trying to deal with the nearly 420,000 Arizonans who have sought first-time benefits since Gov. Doug Ducey shuttered many businesses.
DES says that the new system won’t be launched until the week of May 12. Payments will begin that week, along with retroactive benefits.
Various reports said about 15 states are either already making the emergency payments or about to.
Wisehart said one immediate issue is that there are people who applied for unemployment benefits after the virus and its economic effects hit but were turned down because they didn’t meet the state eligibility standards.
Now, he said, DES will go back and work with those individuals to reconstruct their application and see if they are entitled to retroactive $600-a-week payments under the PUA program.
Wisehart acknowledged that the federal program creates new hurdles for the state in determining eligibility.
For example, the state has to deal with people who were self-employed or contract workers. He said DES will get whatever documents are available.
But Wisehart said that some of what his agency will be relying on is the sworn statement of the applicant. And, to the extent possible, DES will compare those statements with available data sources.
“We’re working with our federal partners and other state partners to figure out best practices in getting that information and making sure that people understand their responsibilities in reporting to us, and ferreting out any fraud that we can,’’ he said.
The ultimate fallback, Wisehart said, may come at some future point when new documents become available and the state can determine if people have made fraudulent claims.
“And they’re going to have to pay those benefits back,’’ he said.
