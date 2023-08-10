Tech firm opens for business in Chandler

The process of a major company opening an office or moving its headquarters to Chandler takes years.
Mayor Kevin Hartke said because secrecy in these deals is so important, companies use code words so information about their plans doesn’t leak out.
“There’s always a creative code name to the unveiling of a company,” Hartke said July 27 at one such ribbon cutting. “For that, we want to be known as a city that says ‘YES’ to businesses coming into our community.”
Hartke was speaking at the ribbon cutting of Yield Engineering Systems (YES), which was previously known as code name COAT for the past three years.
The semiconductor company is bringing more than 100 jobs to start to its new facility in the Price Corridor on Germann Road, just west of Price Road.
The state-of-the-art YES Advanced Technology Center will include 50,000-square-feet of manufacturing space for semiconductor manufacturing and process development.
There will also be a 10,000-square-foot cleanroom in the first development phase that will be quadrupled in size down the road.
“The cleanroom will allow YES to collaborate with its customers to develop innovative processes and validate platform prototypes,” the Arizona Commerce Authority said.
CEO Ramakanth Alapati said YES settled on Chandler for three main reasons – the city’s and the state’s business-friendly attitude; schools capable of producing the skilled workers they need; and because it’s where their clients are located.
Like Intel, one of YES’s clients. Chandler Economic Development Director Micah Miranda estimates at least 50,000 non-Intel employees can thank the semiconductor giant for their jobs.
Hartke said it may be even more than that.
He said Chandler Fashion Center only announced it would open after Intel announced plans for its Ocotillo campus in the 1990s. Hartke said even fast food workers and others in the service industry can thank Intel for their jobs.
“Intel estimates there is a Five-X effect,” Hartke said. That means for every job Intel has, there are five others created to support the company or its employees.
YES creates technologies that improve the semiconductor process. As such, it does a lot of research and development.
The company says it can reduce by 99% the hazardous chemicals used in coating, noting 70% of the world’s genome sequencing is done with its technology.
And YES has technology most Americans have in their pockets or purses. It says 80% of the world’s advanced fan-out processors for smartphones are made with YES equipment.
“For over four decades, YES has been at the forefront of research and development that has pioneered new equipment used in semiconductor fabs throughout the world,” the Commerce Authority said, noting:.
“Its portfolio encompasses cutting-edge technology and innovative hardware that drives advancements in multiple industries, from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, to life sciences and mixed reality applications.”
The company has its world headquarters in Fremont, California, and Chandler is its third U.S. location. It also has operations in India, Germany, Taiwan, Korea and Japan.
“Our primary focus is materials, modifications and surface enhancement,” Alapati said.
Alapati and others credited the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden for YES’s move to Chandler.
The law provided about $280 billion to encourage domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductor chips. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and Congressman Greg Stanton all sent recordings played at the ribbon cutting, crediting the act for helping bring YES to Chandler.
