Working at what she loves is a gift that Bridget Quijano appreciates even as the pandemic continues to hit her nascent business hard.
The Ahwatukee resident owns Bibi’s Latin Kitchen, a chef-to-hire, meal prep and catering business she started in April 2019.
The cuisine draws heavily on Quijano’s Salvadoran heritage; both her mother Rosa Lila Valencia and father Adrian Quijano were born there.
Quijano, born in California, moved to the East Valley when she was 14, attending Marcos De Niza High School and area charter schools.
Her business name makes use of her childhood nickname while its flower logo is a homage to her mother, who most inspired her interest in cooking.
COVID has nearly cratered the catering business nationwide but Quijano is persevering in the career that most sets her passions aflame.
“Graduating from high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do so I did office work, sales, customer service,” she confessed. “I was that girl that called in sick a lot. There just wasn’t anything I felt I really wanted to do.”
A trip to California to visit her mother changed her life.
“I got a seasonal kitchen position at Hyatt Regency Westlake and I found myself waking up every morning before the alarm went off - and I had the shift that started at 6 a.m.”
When she returned to Tempe, she took a job with a school curriculum online sales firm.
And that’s when the realization hit that this was not what she wanted to do.
“I went back to kitchen jobs,” she said. “I became a chef assistant at a bar and grill that’s now closed, and after I learned the job, the chef was fired and I pretty much ended up running the kitchen,” she said. “I had just turned 23.”
She had discovered her path.
“I don’t think I’ve called off work more than five days since,” she chuckled.
She continued on to Joe’s Crab Shack for four years, advancing to lead cook and training kitchen workers.
A call from Shula’s Steak House at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino wooed Quijano south.
“I was at Shula’s for six years - the first year and a half just as a cook,” she said. “Then I advanced to Sous Chef, and did that the last four years until right before COVID.”
Like other restaurants, Shula’s Steak House was initially closed by the pandemic but reopened last October.
It was while at Shula’s that Quijano started testing the waters for her own business.
As she started her catering and meal prep business, everything was looking good.
Her Latin cuisine includes Salvadoran specialties such as pupusas – a handmade griddle cake similar to a fat tortilla, filled with various fillings – and carne cuisada - a Latin beef stew.
Her meal prep menu changes weekly and offers a wide variety of exotic foods and others that are more commonly known to locals, with a touch of her Latin flair and flashes of her inherent artistry.
Recent offerings included beef and shrimp pesto kabob with edamame spaghetti and roasted chicken and rice protein bowl with peanut sauce.
Bibi’s Latin Kitchen even has breakfast covered with offerings that vary weekly. A recent week provided blueberry/walnut overnight oats, and a breakfast quesadilla with eggs, spinach, tomato and feta served with fruit.
She offers low-carb wheat tortillas for some of her meals, such as her chicken or crispy cauliflower Tinga Tacos.
Calories are listed for each of the meals.
Her Meal Prep requires a minimum $50 order, with orders for the following week needing submission by 8 p.m. Saturday for delivery the following Monday or Tuesday.
She is often able to accommodate allergy needs with advance notice.
“Meal prep is great for people who don’t want to always cook or can’t cook, and for people who want something different but don’t want to go out to eat during this pandemic,” said Quijano.
Her pop-ups have also proved popular during the coronavirus increase. Her portable kitchen is located outside various businesses, making pick-ups easier and safer.
As 2020 closed, Bibi’s Latin Kitchen was found regularly at Ahwatukee’s The Buzzed Goat and continues there sporadically, including an evening pop-up planned for Feb. 12.
“Pop-ups are great because people who might not know what I cook can give it a try before ordering meal prep,” said Quijano. “I get a lot of my meal prep customers from these pop-ups.”
A regular 2021 Sunday stop for Bibi’s Latin Kitchen will be at The Sleepy Whale, a popular taproom in downtown Chandler.
The Theodore, a downtown Phoenix brewery on Roosevelt Row is another new pop-up location for Bibi’s Latin Kitchen.
“My most popular menu item is my traditional pupusas and now my own creation – shrimp pupusas. No one, I mean no one had pupusas like this. It’s an explosion of flavors.”
Her various pop-ups and her meal prep service is helping keep her young business alive during this unprecedented pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.
A recent National Association for Catering and Events survey of their 3,300 members found more than 75 percent had experienced “financial hardship,” with more expecting to face further difficulties.
Meal prep services and small catering jobs have been Quijano’s pandemic pivot as her requests for large group catering and weddings tanked.
“Of course, COVID has affected the catering scene. But, in times like these we need to learn to adapt. That’s part of the reason I started offering meal prep services,” she said. “Thankfully I have managed to stay busy with smaller intimate events such as private dining and smaller catering jobs.”
Even her smaller catering jobs are given much attention and care. A recent fruit tray for a small group artistically included papaya, pineapple, berries and more, all fancied with edible flowers. Colorful touches like these were learned at her mother’s side.
Her mother, still living in California, closed her successful food truck just as COVID struck.
“She’d been told by so many people she should open a restaurant, but she stayed with her food truck. Now she sells her pupusas raw by the dozen, and she does well,” she said.
For more information on Quijano, her meal prep offerings, pop-up locations and more, see BibisLatinKitchen.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.