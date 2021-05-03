A year ago, graduation and promotion ceremonies were verboten due to mandatory COVID-19 lockdowns.
One bright spot for those graduates missing the pomp and circumstance comprised the front-yard congratulatory signs in school colors emblazoned with the school logo, often featuring the name and photo of the graduate as well.
For Aaron and Janine Moeller, owners of Ahwatukee’s PostNet, printing those signs for East Valley grads class of 2020 was a much-needed boon to business, helping them when normal business orders stuttered to a stop.
Though life is somewhat returning to normal – including in-person graduation ceremonies next month – PostNet is hoping this year’s yard signs and celebratory banners will continue to help their business after a year of COVID-19 took its toll on their family business.
“Last year was a lifeline for us when everything else was shut down,” said Aaron Moeller. “We’ve hung on through COVID, and we’re getting back up to where we should be but again, these grad signs are helping.”
This year, the yard signs for graduates come in two sizes: a 36”x24” is now available in addition to last year’s 24”x18.”
Janie and Eric Miller know firsthand the joy the graduation yard signs can bring to a family.
Last year, their daughter Natalie graduated from Desert Vista High and had one; this year, the youngest of their four children, Tori, will have one as she marks her passage from Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary to middle school.
“I first became aware of this printing service at PostNet last year when my oldest daughter was graduating,” Janie Miller said.
Noting how many typical end-of-high-school milestones were canceled, she said, “We were looking for creative ways we could honor our grad during this unique time.
“The yard sign served as a fun tool for our neighbors, friends and family to share in her celebration as well,” she said.
“This year, at Kyrene de los Cerritos, we are offering an option for fifth-grade parents to purchase a yard sign celebrating their child’s elementary school accomplishments as well as their promotion to middle school,” Janie explained.
“We have a group of volunteer parents who have formed an end-of-year celebration planning committee to facilitate the ordering and fulfillment processes. The custom-designed yard signs are being sold at/near cost to interested parents. We anticipate selling approximately 50 yard signs.”
PostNet last year had a special yard sign to benefit the Arizona COVID-19 Community Response Fund, forwarding $3 of each sale to nonprofits.
“Our family also purchased one of those yard signs to show our support for front-line workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” she said. “We truly appreciate when a local business like PostNet goes out of its way to generously support our schools and the families in our community.”
The school bulk orders are a boon to business for the couple.
Some of the full-color signs are being used as small fundraisers for the schools’ clubs or PTOs.
“We’re pricing the bulk sales to schools as low as we can so they can make money selling them,” Moeller said. “Everyone is kind of struggling right now so we’re doing what we can so they can help raise much-needed funds for school PTOs.”
Bulk sales range from a smaller quantity of 25 and up. Quotes are given for all size bulk orders.
Individual yard signs printed with the 2021 graduate’s name and optional photo remain popular, and the Moellers noted this year they’re receiving orders for the larger signs.
“Parents are doing larger signs this year,” said Aaron Moeller, noting they come with a metal H-stake. “We try and work with the parents to make it more unique if they desire. The custom signs do have an additional small design fee.”
Retail pricing for the 24”x18” signs are $14 for basic signage with school name and top out at $18 with student’s name and photo.
Their 36”x24” starts at $30 for basic and $32 with name added. The school yard sign with the student’s photo and name is $34.
“We work with schools and school organizations to print signs for graduating seniors who are involved in sports or band,” said Moeller. “The cost for the bulk signs can be as low as $5.50 each for the 24”x18” signs, depending on quantity, and all pricing includes a stake to place it in the ground.”
As with many local small businesses, the pandemic hit PostNet hard.
The couple had just moved their 5-year-old business across the street to their larger site at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd. when COVID struck, closing down most out-of-home activities.
“It was scary signing a long-term lease in that environment,” admitted Moeller.
As tough a year as it was, the business was able to remain open throughout, even when the school closures meant the additional task of overseeing the virtual online learning for their 9-year-old son, Josh, a third grader at Kyrene de la Sierra Elementary School.
“Janine did most of the home learning with Josh, but it was a bit of a challenge,” said Moeller.
The Moellers were living in Colorado when they decided to start their own business. After deciding on the PostNet franchise, they searched the nation for the perfect spot to establish their first business, and chose to open in Ahwatukee, later adding the Chandler location.
Their business, which is open Monday through Friday at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd., involves printing, marketing and shipping.
PostNet also offers other services for area businesses and individuals including custom graphic design and custom packing and shipping options through FedEx, UPS, DHL and the United States Postal Service.
Graduation announcements, graduation ceremony or party invitations and personalized promotional items such as mugs or t-shirts are also available through PostNet.
They also offer graduating families 10 percent off of party invitations and announcement orders when they order a grad sign or banner.
“Postnet is happy to be able to help celebrate the grads of 2021, from elementary school promotions to college graduations. The 2020/2021 school year was still challenging in many aspects and many of these students won’t be able to partake in the regular activities that the PTO’s and the schools would have put on for them to celebrate their success,” said Janine.
“We hope that giving them recognition through signage in the neighborhoods will put a smile on their faces and let them know how proud their families and communities are of them.”
To order or for more information see their website PostNet.com/AZ156. For bulk sales inquiries, phone 480.753.4160.
