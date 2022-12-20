S. Mountain College competing for big award

South Mountain Community College is one of the 30 finalists in the February competition for the Bellwether College Consortium’s Bellwether Award.
The consortium comprises award-winning colleges that address critical issues facing community colleges through applicable research.
The nationally recognized Bellwether Award focuses on” innovative practices and programs worthy of replication” and is given in three categories: instructional programs and services; planning, governance, and finance; and workforce development.
South Mountain Community will compete for one the prize in “instructional programs and services” at the the 29th annual Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio, Texas.
Only 10 submissions from community colleges across the country are selected to compete in each of the three categories, for a total of 30 nationwide.
“The significance of the Bellwether Award is that the winning programs are replicable, scalable, equity-focused, and demonstrate evidence-based success,” said Dr. Rose Martinez, director for the Bellwether College Consortium, adding:
“With the complexity of issues facing our community colleges today, these finalists are extraordinary examples of colleges providing scalable solutions to tough challenges.”
SMCC’s submission that earned a finalist nod was the college’s Ultimate Technology Summer Camp, which was submitted in the “instructional programs and services” category.
This category recognizes programs and services that foster or support teaching and learning.
“The Bellwether finalist nomination highlights the continued amazing and innovative work that takes place at South Mountain Community College,” said Dr. Richard Daniel, president of South Mountain Community College.
“I am extremely proud of our professor, Maria Bailey-Bensen, and her team, whose dedication to the Ultimate Technology Summer Camp has made it such a tremendous success.”
The SMCC Ultimate Technology Summer Camp was created to expose underrepresented minority and female students to educational opportunities and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) - with an emphasis on technology.
The goal of the program is to stimulate interest in STEM and increase the number of underrepresented minority and female students enrolling in STEM related courses – in both high school and college.
“This is such an important effort, in providing STEM opportunities to kids who may not otherwise encounter them,” said Bailey-Bensen.
“The world runs on technology and STEM fields, and we need to build that foundation of knowledge now.”
This nomination marks the 10th time over the past nine years that South Mountain Community College has been named a Bellwether Finalist.
SMCC is the sole representative from the Maricopa County Community College District named as a finalist this year.
