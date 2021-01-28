Phoenix has agreed to provide up to $692,000 to Kroger Company, the parent of Fry’s Food Stores, for the development of an automated online grocery fulfillment center in the city if the company can generate 692 jobs with an average annual salary of $44,000.
Without comment last week, City Council approved the agreement to help Kroger in what it said is an $89-million cross-country project to create 20 such fulfillment centers.
Under the agreement, the city will pay Kroger $1,000 for every $44,000-a-year job created at the center. That salary would have to be achieved by each employee within two years of their hiring.
Kroger in 2018 partnered with Ocado Solutions, a British online supermarket business that wanted to expand their operations into Phoenix.
“Ocado has no chain of stores and does all home deliveries from warehouses,” city staff told Council in a memo. “Ocado has made advances in robotics technology and is considered a leader in the online grocery industry.”
Kroger sought the agreement before it starts finding a location for a 222,850-square-foot building that will house the online operation.
“The City recognizes the resulting substantial economic impacts to the city and region from the Kroger expansion into Phoenix,” the memo to Council said. “This innovative technology will deliver fresh food quickly and accurately and streamline grocery supply chains.”
It also stressed the agreement with the city was necessary for Kroger “to remain competitive on an international level and ensure innovative technology positions are created in Phoenix.”
Under the agreement, the jobs covered in the agreement must be created within five years after the center opens. The agreement also not preclude Kroger from working with any city or state job-creation program that also might come with some government sweetener.
Ocado was formed in 2000 in a single-room office with the goal of becoming the world’s “largest pure-play online grocery retailer” and “enable some of the world’s most forward-thinking retailers to do grocery online profitably, scalably and sustainably,” according to its website
It boasts that half of its deliveries involve fresh food – which it credits to a series of technological advances.
