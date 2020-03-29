Just two weeks ago – seemingly in another time, given the pandemic’s grip – Emma Caumont and husband Ron Rocco were hosting special cooking classes in their Ahwatukee home.
People liked their specialized classes in vegan, French, breadmaking.
Now that warnings about gatherings of more than 10 people have forced them to suspend those classes, the couple has turned part of their home into a different kind of business.
This week they launched Waterfeel, and are offering their pool and spa for people who need a break from the stress of living under the COVID-19 cloud.
“I am planning to hold off all classes until the pandemic crisis goes away, Caumont explained. “I do not think we can observe the six-foot social distancing in the kitchen.”
“It isn’t possible to practice Water-Chi with a six-foot pole, nor is a massage doable given the pandemic crisis,” the couple explained on their website, waterfeel.club,
But to help people “counteract confinement,” they’re offering their heated pool and spa for water stretching and water weightlifting.
Social distancing is still observed, so don’t plan on a spa party.
For one thing, no more than four guests can use the pool at any one time and the 7’ x 8’ spa is open only to two people at a time.
In addition, people who avail themselves of the couple’s “liquid retreat” have to bring their own towel.
As for being in their home, Caumont said, “We are restricting access to just one bathroom which gets sanitized in between each user.”
With a pool kept at 96 degrees constantly and the spa five degrees higher than that, Caumont said, “Swimming, water activities are one of the safest outdoors activities at this time.”
Normally they offer an array of wet and dry massages and other relaxation therapies – including watsu , where the practitioner gently cradles, moves, stretches and massages a person in chest-deep warm water, and water chi, a kind of water-borne relaxation therapy.
Until the crisis passes, they will lead patrons in “mind and body alignment exercises” that don’t involve physical contact.
The liquid retreat costs $50 an hour and is based in the backyard of the couple’s Nighthawk Way home that boasts 200 plants, a cascading waterfall spilling into their pool and a panoramic terrace view.
In normal times, their kitchen classes also include instruction on topics like proper knifing techniques and nutrition science.
For a while, they had planned to add safe practices in the kitchen during this pandemic until they realized that social distancing and cooking areas are incompatible.
These aren’t new ventures for Caumont.
As an award-winning professional chef in the San Francisco Bay Area, she owned two businesses — Slim Chef, a low-fat, low-sodium, low-sugar catering company; and the Celebrity Cafe with international cuisine and live music and where she also conducted classes including food safety.
Her Tri-Valley Northern California first place awards were for dishes such as jamaican jerk chicken with picante mango sauce, salmon mousse and a raspberry pork roast.
She sold her two businesses before moving to Arizona “for a quieter life” and met her Rocco.
A native of France, Caumont had an early start in the kitchen.
“When I was 3, I stopped eating my mom’s food,” she said in an earlier interview with AFN. “My parents took me to a psychologist to figure out why I didn’t want to eat. He told them, ‘A child doesn’t let herself starve to death, let her eat what she wants to eat.’ I started eating things I liked: veggies, yogurt, cheese, nuts and fruits and completely eliminated meat and chicken.
“At age 5, I was tall enough to reach my mom’s cook stove and I told her, ‘Mom, I want to cook my food now.’ I never stopped, and actually started to cook on a regular basis for the family. I developed at an early age my own preferences of food,” she explained.
For now, the virus crisis has put a halt to her vegan and French Immersion classes – the latter include ancestral recipes on how to make things like mayonnaise, crepes and French sauces.
But people who seek some water therapy also may find something else to ease their anxiety, as the couple also sells a line of CBD products – which they stress contain no THC and “no chance to get high.”
Information: waterfeel.club.
