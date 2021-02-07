Unless you’ve been living on a remote island since last March, you already know that small businesses in Ahwatukee and around the world have taken a beating from the pandemic.
And that’s why Jess Magee and Angelica Parra want you to get ready to play Small Business Bingo.
Players won’t be sitting at long tables in smoky rooms listening to letters and numbers being filled out on your card.
Indeed, they’ll actually be moving around Ahwatukee and visit the local businesses to fill the bingo card that can either be downloaded at ahwatukeechamber.com or picked up at one of the participating businesses.
Once players have their card and enter the business, they’ll have to look around for the code word that they use to fill in a square.
“We’re just trying to drive local residents into the businesses,” said Magee, a studio manager at Music Maker Workshops in Ahwatukee. “We want people to physically go in and meet these shop owners.”
Magee and Parra, an account executive for Cox, co-chair the Chamber’s Women in Business Committee.
Normally, the committee of more than 60 members devotes itself to help women “evolve personally and professionally by providing opportunities in leadership, development, education and networking.”
But times aren’t normal, so the committee also has ramped up supporting local business as a priority.
The bingo promotion is a special kind of supportive endeavor because it’s anything but isolated.
“Especially in the last year, what’s really been lacking is that personal attachment,” Magee said. “We’re hoping to actually get people into these places versus doing something virtually. That way it gives them a chance to connect and to meet the people that are working in the local businesses.”
Between Feb. 15 and March 31, players will have to look around each business to find the code word that will help them fill a bingo square.
Once players fill five adjacent squares horizontally, diagonally or vertically, they can turn it in – and then try to fill another – hopefully even more.
The cards will become part of a raffle April 2 with the first prize being $200, second $100 and third $50 – all in gift cards to the participating businesses.
Participating businesses include Music Maker Workshops, Ahwatukee Carpets, Pigtails & Crewcuts, Your CBD Store, Pure Barre Ahwatukee, Board & Brush, Nicholas Goode at Edward Jones, Von Hansons, Kolache Cafe, Smallcakes, Where U Bean, Fuschia Spa, Urban Air, Foothills Pet Resort, Buzzed Goat, Honey Baked Ham and Once Upon a Child.
The committee held with a business scavenger hunt last year that Magee and Parra said was well received.
But now, they said, “we want to help highlight some of Ahwatukee’s local businesses and help drive new traffic.”
“We also wanted to make this completely about the businesses, so all the prize money will go directly back to a few businesses as the winners will receive a gift card of their choice to one of the featured businesses,” they added.
“We’re proud to support local and are looking forward to a fun and exciting new community event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.