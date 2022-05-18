Ahwatukee skin expert offers sun exposure tips, help

After the two-year pandemic, people may be anxious to return to outdoor activities under Arizona’s blistering sun, but a local skin expert warns, “Not so fast.”
Sarah Neumann, an award-winning dermatology physician’s assistant and founder of Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is reminding everyone to get their skin checked during May for Melanoma Awareness Month.
Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. To raise awareness, the practice is giving out gift bags of sunscreen and other samples to patients who get screened for
skin cancer this month. Discounts on full-sized sunscreen products are available.
“One in three Arizonans get skin cancer but routine cancer screenings plummeted during the pandemic,” Neumann said. “You really need to get that spot that’s been bothering you checked by your healthcare provider now.”
To accommodate the schedules of busy families wanting to get screened, the practice offers Urgent Care hours noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7-8 a.m. Thursdays.
Melanoma rates in the United States have been rising rapidly over the past 30 years, based on statistics by the American Academy of Dermatology Association.
Neumann said the precise cause of all melanomas isn’t clear, but exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or tanning lamps and beds is known to increase the risk of developing melanoma.
“Having a glow may look great, but tanning beds especially radiate UVA rays which can penetrate more deeply and damage collagen, the building block of our skin,” she said. “It’s estimated that indoor tanning may cause up to 400,000 cases of skin cancer this year, and the younger a person is when they start using tanning beds the more likely they’ll have problems later in life.”
One of the best defenses to preventing skin cancer is using sunscreen, but Neumann says the hardest part is getting people to use it.
Neumann advises people to avoid the sun during the hottest times of the day and look for broad-spectrum sunscreens that protect against UVA and UVB light -both types of rays can lead to skin cancer. Choose a sunscreen with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, which are physical, or mineral, blocks.
She said a shot glass size of a minimum 30 SPF sunscreen should be applied 20 to 30 minutes before going outside and sun protective clothing with SPF built-in should be worn, along with hats and sunglasses.
People also should check their bodies for moles with changes in color, size, shape, and texture,” Neumann said.
“Sometimes the most serious problem areas aren’t as obvious as dark colored moles. Be on the lookout for small patches that resemble scratches or flesh-colored or firm bumps. If you see something new that worries you, see a professional. “
For those doing a self-check, Neumann advises the ABCDE’s. A-Asymmetry: If it looks different from one side to the other. B-Borders: Check to see if the borders are irregular, have projections or missing areas. C-Color: See if there is a variation in color, or if the mole is more than one color. D-Diameter: If the mole is bigger than the size of a pencil eraser, to get it evaluated immediately.
Neumann also advises that people who see anything unusual should schedule an appointment immediately with their healthcare provider. Early cancer detection saves lives.
Sarah Neumann, MMS-PA-C, has been a practicing dermatology PA for over 22 years and is the founder of Ahwatukee Skin & Laser and Sun City Dermatology. Both practices employ Mohs surgeons who provide state-of-the-art care for skin cancer patients and a dermatologic surgeon to treat other types of cases.
“I know the sun feels wonderful. Sunlight helps with stress, boosts your mood, and getting as little as 5 to 15 minutes of sun each day on your arms, hands, or face two or three times a week is enough to increase Vitamin D in your body. You must realize, though, that you can get too much of a good thing,” she said.
Information: ahwatukeeskincare.com.
