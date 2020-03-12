I’m submitting this article on March 6 and the last two weeks have seen the U.S. stock market gyrate up and down with extreme volatility due to fear about the impact of the coronavirus.
At the close of the March 5 stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 969.24 points, or 3.58 percent, to close at 26,121.62.
Compared to the all-time highs of 29,551.42 at the close of Feb. 12, the Dow-Jones dropped 11.61 percent.
The S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite also closed in correction territory, down more than 10 percent from their recent highs on Feb. 19.
At 7:50 a.m., March 6, the 10-year Treasury note fell to an all-time low of 0.660 percent due to the coronavirus fears causing huge demand for “safe” U.S. Treasury bonds.
This will impact the famous “4 percent withdrawal rule,” which states if one has $1 million of financial assets, one can withdraw only $40,000 the first year one retires and still have a 90 percent chance that you will not run out of money while retired.
Each year, one can increase the withdrawal amount by the rate of inflation.
However, years ago, T. Rowe Price lowered the number to the “2.8 percent rule.” If these new historically low-interest rates continue, I’m sure it will be the “2 percent” rule.
No one ever thought saving $1 million meant they could only safely withdraw $20,000 their first year of retirement. There are ways to substantially increase your retirement income without the risk of Wall Street stocks or ridiculously low-interest rates:
Maximize Social Security: Last year, I met an Ahwatukee couple who became a new client. They learned that there are only two factors that determine one’s Social Security Retirement Benefit income: the top 35 years one paid into SS and when one starts SS benefits.
They both have high incomes and by waiting until age 70 to take SS, they will have a combined $72,000/year of SS income. Note that only 3 percent wait until age 70 to take SS.
Create a private pension: I met an engineer, age 56, last year that became a new client. He looked at the research and for the last 20 years, starting on Jan. 1, 2000, the average S&P 500 stock dividends were 2.02 percent and the compound average growth rate (CAGR) of these stocks was 3.99 percent.
If one added the two items together, it’s a total of 6.01 percent. However, if one adjusts by inflation, it becomes a CAGR of 3.79 percent. Source: MoneyChimp.com. When one subtracts the typical 3 percent annual fee that all full-service brokerage firms want to earn on your account, you are left with very little.
Instead, he was willing to deposit $200,000 into a private pension. By waiting until 70, he would receive $21,688, or a 10.63 percent rate of cash flow, every year that he’s alive. In comparison, a $200,000, 10-year Treasury bond purchased early March 6, 2020, would only generate $1,320 of annual income – a 0.660 percent interest rate.
Be open to alternative (to Wall Street) investments: There are options to earn a 7-9 percent tax-adjusted rate of return from lending to real estate fix and flippers or doing equipment leasing.
In contrast, the three largest banks in Phoenix will pay 0.01 percent, 0.05 percent, or 0.15 percent on a 1-year CD. This means that $100,000 deposited will pay you $10, $50, or $150 of annual interest, instead of $7,000-9,000 in alternative investments.
Free Seminar: “Maximize Your Social Security & Other Retirement Income” will be held 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 6:15-8:15 p.m. March 31 at the Golden Corral, 1318 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert. After each presentation will be a free buffet meal. Contact me at 480-706-0177 or harold_wong@hotmail.com to RSVP.
Dr. Harold Wong earned his Ph.D. in Economics at University of California/Berkeley and has appeared on over 400 TV/radio programs.
