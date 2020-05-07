It is 4 p.m. Friday and normally, CK’s Tavern & Grill would be bustling with the after-work crowd and regular retirees imbibing the happy hour specials and enjoying 35 HDTV’s tuned to sports and Trivia games.
Across town at Caffe Boa, there would also be plenty of patrons on the restaurant’s pet-friendly patio and inside the 25-year-old Ahwatukee business.
Of course, this was all pre-COVID-19.
What’s keeping these two and many other Ahwatukee eateries struggling to stay afloat are take-out and delivery orders.
A few creative marketing moves are helpful, too, including help from local Realtor Nicole Terrel. who designed a Restaurant Bingo game to spur support of 24 local restaurants.
Ahwatukee resident and realtor Nicole Terrell of Keller Williams Sonoran Living said she was touched seeing local restaurants struggling.
“My heart was so sad with ‘our’ places hurting,” she said. “I just kept thinking how I could help. I’d been focusing on helping my career through helping others and the charities they cared about, so I put the two ideas together and had Business Bingo!”
Business Bingo is fashioned on the 25-square bingo card and features 24 area restaurants – including CK’s Tavern & Grill and Caffe Boa, which made this first card.
“I made the card from community suggestions and then went to most of the restaurants and told them they’re loved. I then posted the Bingo card on Ahwatukee 411, Hello Ahwatukee, my Facebook page, and I passed out printed flyers,” said Terrell, a mother of four children ages 18 months through 15.
Business Bingo’s middle “free” square asks players to give their name and favorite charity.
“The name and charity box were my business part. My thought was they’d text me that info and I’d reply back with my app link and a message letting them know that if anyone ever uses me through their referral, I’d donate 5 percent of my personal commission to their charity,” she explained.
“I actually feel bad there are some restaurants not included in the Bingo board that should be included. I had posted the question on Ahwatukee 411 and Hello Ahwatukee, asking which businesses need some love and those are the businesses I used,” she explained, adding:
“I tried to do businesses that were hurting a lot and needed some community love as well as some of the community favorites.”
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Nicole is one of our amazing customers and we know she loves Ahwatukee,” said Kendra Pieratt. “This is an amazing idea to drive people to local businesses.”
CK’s Tavern & Grill, which marks 16 years in Ahwatukee July 19, shuttered early in April after initially offering take-out for two weeks.
“The main reason we closed was we wanted our managers and kitchen staff – the ones who were still working after mid-March – to be home with their families. This was an extremely tough decision because we had to balance business and people, and for us it always comes down to our people,” said co-owner Kendra Pieratt.
“We knew some of our employees were nervous with all the unknown, so we rallied together on the last day, cleaned the entire restaurant and I sent them off with all the food in our cooler.”
The restaurant, co-owned by Pieratt, her brother Chad Flaum, their father, Jim “Papa” Flaum and mother Joanne Flaum, resumed take-out and delivery options last Friday.
Ck’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A full menu is offered, minus a few ingredients that have been hard to get.
“It has already been a challenge getting our normal items but Shamrock Foods has been great tracking them down when they arrive, or substituting comparable items,” said Pieratt.
CKs also offers 30 percent off specials on bottles of wine and more than 30 brands of bottled beers.
Caffe Boa has had a rough start to its 25th year serving Ahwatukee.
Owner Scott Renard, who founded the business in 1995, has opted to open for limited hours – 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, offering take-out orders and discounted wine bottles.
One promotion he started after closing the restaurant to dine-in mid-March has taken wings - his Virtual Wine Dinner. He offered two in April, and both were sold out with 40 people prepaying, coming on a Friday night to pick up their pre-made dinners and bottles of wine.
“They then log onto the site we provide and they get a virtual Napa tour while tasting their wines at home,” said Rennard. “These are very difficult times and we are making the best of them. It’s certainly not easy, and we’ve had to cut staff way back. We also own Zappone’s Italian Bistro in Gilbert and we’re doing the same thing there.”
There is another dinner scheduled this month and like the first two, may quickly sell out. “The customers raved about it; we had 40 booked within a couple days. It’s been a good option for guests to do at their homes,” said Rennard.
So loyal are Rennard’s customers that in dine-in days, at least patrons traveled many miles to dine at Cafe Boa.
Former Ahwatukee resident Rosemarie Burgos Zimbelman and her husband Zach commit to a 32-mile round-trip drive to pick-up their dinners at Caffe Boa.
“We believe in small business, we know what it takes to run one, and how scary this time is for all small business even if they aren’t considered essential, although they’re certainly essential to families who own and work there,” said Burgos Zimbelman, whose family owns eight businesses in Maricopa County, most agriculturally-based.
Though Gov. Ducey predicted the resumption of restaurant dine-in services could happen as early as Tuesday, May 12, owners aren’t counting on it.
“We certainly respect the governor’s decision, but we’re still working with a minimal staff and we’re not sure if we’ll be able to even get staff back in place and ready to work by the middle of May,” said Rennard. “We continue to operate with extremely limited hours and know that every day that goes by, things can get more and more challenging.”
Pieratt said: “We plan on abiding by regulations and keep our peoples’ safety as top priority. From the announcement on April 29, nothing changes in regards to take-out. When further announcements are made, we will make the necessary changes to be able to open and keep our customers safe,” she said.
To contact CK’s Tavern & Grill: cksgrill.com; Caffe Boa: caffeboa.com
