Some Fry’s Supermarket employees in Ahwatukee got a pleasant surprise last Friday when FirstBank delivered meals as an appreciation for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
FirstBank tapped Shorty’s Sandwich Shop to bring its food truck and more than 180 meals to the Fry’s at 3949 E. Chandler Blvd., as well as two other Fry’s outside Ahwatukee.
“Grocery store employees, in particular, have been somewhat of an unsung hero throughout the crisis; often working long hours and risking their health and safety to provide needed food and supplies,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix market president for FirstBank.
“This effort allows us to not only support local restaurants, but also give essential workers a small token of our gratitude,” he added.
FirstBank is actively supporting customers, communities and employees with a comprehensive effort to help those impacted by pandemic.
The bank implemented a customer assistance program, support local business initiative, increased compensation for on-site employees and continued support of Arizona Gives Day and its newly created Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
FirstBank has been the presenting sponsor of Arizona Gives Day since its inception in 2013, helping raise a record $6.1 million for nonprofits during this year’s campaign.
