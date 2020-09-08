Pete and Barbara Purdom were so passionate about weight loss and how it impacted the community, they wanted to help others.
So, in April 2019, Bodiac Sculpting opened its doors.
Weight management had been a struggle for Barbara and she just wanted to make an impact in other lives who fought this battle daily.
Pete and Barbara both became certified lifestyle weight management coaches and trained/certified technicians for body sculpting.
The first week they were so nervous and were literally fearful if they would even have interested clients, but by month two, they needed bigger space. People were really coming to the medspa for help and support.
Sometimes that support transcended from just a mere physical change. As clients obtained results, they were seeing their self-esteem and personal happiness heighten as well.
It is so rewarding to partner with clients and the Ahwatukee community, who are really doing their best to make healthier choices and be so motivated by their own success.
That is how Bodiac Sculpting a Wellness Center & Medspa started in the heart of Ahwatukee. The husband-wife team came to Arizona from Ohio in August 2018 with a dream that they may be able to operate their own wellness center at some point.
Leaving Ohio was a difficult choice. They have four children and three grandchildren who are all thriving, married and have fantastic careers.
The question was “How do you make such a major change at this stage of your life?” As a family, they are incredibly bonded.
Plus, the Purdoms literally knew no one in Arizona. In addition to family values, they both had thriving careers – Pete as a Realtor and Barbara in executive leadership.
However, a change was definitely in order and it turned out to be more a great blessing. They said they found Arizona was so refreshing in atmosphere and culture.
They both knew that it was time to step away from corporate roles and they continued their normal business routines even when they first arrived.
The Purdoms were so invigorated and energized in Arizona and they got their hands on a decade worth of research, which sealed the deal.
In August 2019, they founded their new business address in the Ahwatukee Palms Shopping center on 48th & Warner.
By January 2020 not only were they a full-fledged wellness center, but they had also expanded into a medspa.
It has been an exciting journey, with some definite highs and lows in 2020. But they are still here, still blessed and still busy.
Today, Bodiac Sculpting offers full fat/cellulite reduction non-invasive procedures with the latest technological advancements.
It also offers non-invasive face rejuvenation uplifts, massage and many aesthetician services such as medical grade chemical peels, advanced facials with high frequency and galvanic technology, and really much more.
In addition, they offer DNA weight loss kits that provide clients with the genetic components that they may not know about that can show them personal genetic diet traits and how this impacts their weight loss, what they can metabolize and what they cannot and which exercises actually bring the strongest results in their weight loss journey.
Consultations for anything we do is always free.
Pete and Barbara also work hard to give back to their community in different ways. They offer monthly give-a-ways of free services to give back to those who have had a major setback during COVID-19.
All year long veterans always receive an additional 10 percent discount as Pete is a former Marine and wants to continue to show his appreciation to his military brothers and sisters.
They provide community service such as volunteering in their local church, they have collected donations for Treasures 4 Teachers, and even have hosted events for children such as Halloween Trick or Treat at their wellness center and medspa.
They found their niche in Ahwatukee. They found family as well inside the community. There is absolutely no better place in the world.
The community is welcoming and supporting with stunning views of South Mountain.
The only thing that will make this adventure even better is when they finally convince their kids to move to Ahwatukee. In the meantime, their staff is their second family.
Their team wants to build a strong bond in the community and hope locals come in and see what Bodiac Sculpting can do for them.
Information: bodiacsculpting.com, 480-770-6271
