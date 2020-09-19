There are currently 21 seven-figure homes on the market in Ahwatukee, including this 11,000-square-foot, three-story beauty on South Rockhill Road that is priced at $3.5 million. The six bedroom, 7 1/2 bath house, built in 1994, was designed by architect Kevin Bain and is a study in angles and plains that reflect the jagged asthetics of the desert, according to its listing.