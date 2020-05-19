Ahwatukee chiropractor Dr. Cameron Call has made giving back part of his business model.
Owner of Horizon Chiropractic Center at 4425 E. Agave Road, Call in the past has done things like organize a raffle to raise money to get an Ahwatukee couple a $3,300 therapeutic chair for their handicapped 5-month-old daughter, sponsored “Ladies Night Out” events to get toy donations for foster kids and represent the Chamber of Commerce to cheer on new businesses at ribbon cuttings.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired Call to launch a new community endeavor to benefit ER and hospital staff, emergency responders, grocery store/warehouse employees, postal delivery drivers and government essential emergency personnel.
He’s offering them four free visits between now and July 1.
“Dealing with a pandemic is rough,” said Call. “Nothing like this has ever happened in our lifetime and no matter how much preparedness training we have had, this can be overwhelming.”
Stating he is “extremely grateful for their service and courage,” Call said he wants to somehow pay a meaningful tribute.
“While the COVID-19 virus goes through its lifecycle of infections, (they) are showing up every day, putting (their) own health on the line to help the community, dealing with people who are sick and afraid, with no end in sight.”
As a longtime chiropractor, Call said, this eventually can take a toll on their bodies.
“The realities of the limitations of our physical bodies are hitting as hard as ever,” he said, explaining that he and his team want to bring relief to people on the front lines of the coronavirus battle who might be “suffering from a nagging low back, a relentless headache or need guidance in other ways to support their immune system.”
“We will help the helpers. We will do everything necessary to get them back on track as quickly as possible,” added Call, stressing he won’t even bill their insurance company for the service.
Information: 602-753-7782 or cameron@thehorizoncenter.com.
