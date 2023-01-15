Stretch Authority provides extra flex for fitness

A chic, modern new wellness studio launched in Ahwatukee Foothills in December dedicated to helping people stay healthy and fit by helping them stretch.
Stretch Authority, on East Ray Road near South 48th Street by Goodwill, has a team of “stretch experts” that give clients a deeper stretch than they can get doing it on their own. These are one-on-one sessions – not classes – lasting 25 minutes.
Co-founder and co-owner Dean Lucente, who’s lived in Ahwatukee since 1994, created the company with an old friend, Stephen Russo of Boston, who told him about the stretching industry and benefits of assisted stretching.
“I had always been into fitness and wellness my whole life,” Lucente said. “I played youth sports. I noticed as I started aging that I wasn’t able to do as many things as I mentally wanted to do.”
“When you look at somebody like the athletes that are out there today that are older, it’s because they’re flexible, pliable,” he added. “It’s not because they’re bulky and strong and can lift a lot of weight. It’s because they’re agile and have a good stretching routine.”
Even for the average person like weekend golfers, casual tennis players or regular walkers, however, stretching is important.
“People are finding out more and more the benefits of stretching and what it’s doing and how it’s helping peoples’ bodies and their minds,” Lucente said. “It has a lot of mental and physical benefits.”
There’s no shortage of literature on all the good that stretching can do, from the physical—helping with pain, being more flexible, delaying the effects of aging, getting better sleep—to mental, such as improving mood and focus and relieving stress.
But why pay someone for help with stretching?
“It definitely helps you get deeper into the stretch,” said Blake Ingleston, a Stretch Authority employee who
also does athletic and fitness training elsewhere.
Lucente noted that the stretch experts “can get you into positions you can’t get in yourself.”
The main issue customers come in for are their hips, he said, followed by shoulders and back. Those areas are often difficult to fully stretch without extra assistance.
Getting stretched regularly by a professional also helps people get into the habit of stretching daily outside of the studio as well.
“Most people, they don’t ever stretch, whether that’s before or after any type of competition or any type of workout,” Ingleston said. “It’s beneficial for helping the body, helping recovery.”
It’s also important to stretch to counteract repetitive positions or motion.
“We contract into positions we’re in—on a computer, on a phone, if you’re a chef and are standing all the time,” Lucente said.
Assisted stretching helps push around the synovial fluid, which cushions and lubricates the joints.
Stretch Authority has a series of 30-second videos on YouTube to help anyone get better flexibility, and Lucente urges the public as well as customers to access them.
“We really want to be a resource for people,” he said.
Client Orfe Kelly of Ahwatukee said she started going weekly to Stretch Authority because “I’m fit, but because I spend a lot of time at my desk, I needed something to stretch my back, my arms. This has been a game changer…. I do pickleball, and I feel it enhances movement.”
Not to mention, Kelly added, “You leave feeling really good. It almost realigns your posture.”
She also commented that she likes the ease and convenience of the booking system, which allows customers to book their own appointments online or via an app.
Stretch Authority hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Prices vary based on the package, but the introductory offer ranges from $37 for each of 12 sessions bought in a pack to $40 for a single session. A membership can be as low as $26 a session.
A complimentary session can be booked using the code AFN2023, but it expires on Jan. 31 and must be booked online or on the app.
Also, customers can get reimbursed from their flexible or health spending accounts if their health provider prescribes stretching.
Lucente is no stranger to the business world.
He came to Arizona from Boston to attend Arizona State University and never left, and started the human resources solutions company AmCheck in Ahwatukee in 1996. It grew nationally through franchising, and he sold it in 2018.
After being “semi-retired” for a while, Lucente spent two years building Stretch Authority as a “passion project,” he said.
He wanted to develop a business so employees and customers could have fun and it would benefit the community, where he and his wife, Marta, have lived for more than two decades and have raised two teenage daughters, Noel and Gianna.
Lucente and a team of contractors developed the proprietary user-friendly technology to make it easy for customers to schedule.
He hired leaders in the industry to develop an employee training program, which is augmented by a stretching certification from the National Association of Sports Medicine.
While the Ahwatukee studio is the flagship location, franchises are in the works.
Though Stretch Authority has clients of all ages, the majority so far are over 40, Lucente said.
“If we can take someone who’s aging, maybe slowing down, and make them feel more spry and agile, man, we’re doing our job,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
