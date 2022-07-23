New PA joins Ahwatukee Skin&Laser

Kendall Smith, a board-certified physician’s assistant, has joined the staff at Ahwatukee Skin & Laser.
Smith will be providing medical and cosmetic dermatology services at the growing practice located on Agave Road.
Smith grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University in 2014.
After a brief stint in the medical device industry, Smith pursued his master’s in physician assistant studies, graduating from Indiana University. While in PA school, he was named to the Elite50, recognizing the top 50 graduate students across all university programs.
Prior to joining Ahwatukee Skin & Laser, Smith was a surgical PA in both orthopedics and plastic surgery. “Once he was exposed to aesthetic medicine, he developed an interest in making patients feel beautiful in their own skin,” a spokeswoman said.
Sarah Neumann, the founder of Ahwatukee Skin & Laser and its sister practice, Sun City Dermatology in Sun City West, said, “We’re thrilled to have Kendall onboard. His energy, warmth, and devotion to personalized patient care, makes him a welcome addition to our team.”
Outside of the office, Smith enjoys traveling, hiking, live music, attending sporting events and exploring restaurants.
Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is a full-service general and cosmetic dermatology practice and a leader in skin cancer surveillance. Founded in 2010, the practice has been recognized as “Best in Skin Care” several years running in local polls, and Sarah Neumann is consistently ranked as “Best Medical Specialist” and “Best PA.”
Information: 480-704-7546. Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is located at 4425 E Agave Road, Building #9 Suite #148. ahwatukeeskincare.com.
