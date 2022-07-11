Ahwatukee man now elite bike maker’s president

Ahwatukee resident Bryan Mason has been named president of Pivot Cycles, Arizona’s premier bicycle manufacturer.
Chris Cocalis, Pivot’s founder and CEO as well as a former professional BMX rider and inventor-turned-business-mogul, says that since opening the company in 2007, now is the perfect time to “divide and conquer.”
He named Mason to manage the day-to-day operations and oversee Pivot’s foreign offices.
The delegation of management responsibilities will allow Cocalis to focus more of his time on corporate vision, research and development, and the “ultimate success of the company,” he explained. This choice will provide him the opportunity to maximize his attention on what he is most passionate about: making the best bikes in the world.
As a professional cyclist in the 1980s, Cocalis found the selection of high-performance bike parts lacking elements he knew would be useful.
Frustrated with the limitations of common designs, Cocalis invented his own technical components, such as crank arms and chain stays. Eventually, he moved into pursuing cutting-edge frame designs, which set his work apart from the competition.
“Chris is brilliant and hard-working,” Mason said. “For him to allow me to be part of the leadership team is awesome.”
Cocalis returned the compliment, saying, “Bryan showed a tremendous amount of ambition and strong goals. … He’s a hard charger and incredible sales guy.”
Mason has worked in the sporting goods industry since 2009. His passion for riding bikes started when he was 21 as a way to spend time with friends.
Now, he prefers to ride enduro-style, which is when a cyclist must pedal a grueling uphill trail only to turn around and race downhill for a thrilling payoff.
“I like to go downhill way faster than I should,” he remarked.
Pivot has seen an upward trajectory since he started as their national sales manager in 2015.
Cocalis said Pivot has seen “massive growth over the last couple of years and expansions to three locations globally.” The mountain bike manufacturer currently operates in Tempe as well as in Germany and Taiwan.
“We’ve gained momentum for a long time, but the last several years have shown exponential growth,” said Cocalis, adding that they’ve needed to upgrade to larger production spaces in both America and Taiwan. “We had to move into a facility five times larger to accommodate the demands.”
The company saw exponential growth despite the pandemic, during which, the global bike market virtually “exploded,” said Mason.
From 2019 to 2022, the bicycling industry at large felt the crippling effects of material shortages similar to the automotive industry. This stunted production for many companies, but Mason claimed Pivot skirted some common issues because they intentionally diversified vendors, increased production capacity, and sustained outputs year after year.
“The industry, globally, ran out of essentials to build and fulfill orders,” Mason said. “And for the last couple of years, we’ve been doing everything possible to strengthen our supply chain and get products to consumers as fast as possible.”
“We’ve been releasing [new] products at a high rate. Chris is innovating every day,” he added, noting the company hired hundreds of additional staff to support the push.
One employee in the sales department said 2020 product delivery delays upwards of 600 days. Now that international lockdowns are ending, alleviating strain, the delay has been reduced to half of that, but “We’re still fulfilling orders placed a year and a half ago,” the employee said.
Mason said, “Entry level bike sales have caught up.”
So, those looking to start riding socially, for physical exercise and for mental health reasons can find a lower-priced bike at Valley shops much easier than before.
Though a Pivot bike is far more advanced (and expensive) than a big-box bike, Mason recommends for those who want to invest in the best, they might consider starting with this company’s Ride or Switchblade models, “considering our local terrain.”
Ahwatukee retailers include Global Bikes at Ranch Circle and Ray Road and Bike Masters at the corner of 48th Street and Ray Road.
These days, a new wave of buyers have been prompted by fuel price increases and the release of commuter-friendly bikes, such as e-bikes.
“I commute to work on the e-bike at least once a week,” Mason said.
While other designers are chasing e-road cycles, Pivot has cornered the off-road market with its E-Vault gravel bike and Shuttle mountain bike.
“A big part of mountain biking has [historically] been a certain amount of suffering,” Cocalis said. “But that’s not what it should be. Mountain biking should be inherently fun.”
“Just the idea that the product can assist you opens up a new sport to people who can’t ride as long or have never been comfortable suffering on a bicycle,” he added.
Taking on the technological challenge of creating a never-before-seen product, he said, “really takes me back to the early years … when everything we did was new.”
Now, he feels innovation is more incremental.
Their freshest release is called the Shadow Cat; a trail bike that is geometrically ideally for riders with smaller builds.
“We’re always pushing the envelope and looking for ways to include more riders of every size,” Mason said.
Mason speaks highly of the Ahwatukee area, observing, “There’s definitely a more passionate cycling community here, riding more often.”
He attributed much of that engagement to the proximity of South Mountain Park, the nation’s largest city park that also permits e-bikes on the trails.
Pivot Cycles is a financial sponsor for National Trail on South Mountain and Cocalis prioritizes a monthly time for the staff to tend to the trails.
He said he and the Pivot leadership team “were instrumental” in getting the three-class system of e-bike laws to pass in Arizona, in 2020. “That led to e-bike accessibility in city and county parks,” Cocalis stated.
Cyclists are advised to confirm e-bike access to individual trails before bringing them, as a precaution (tinyurl.com/azebikelaw).
Cocalis sees no end in sight for the projected growth his company, adding, “We’re just at the beginning of the runway.”
Similarly, Mason believes, “Pivot is like Porsche of the cycling industry. We offer the best engineered, best performing bike on the market.”
“Not everyone that wants one will get one,” he added. “Making the best performing bike in the world just costs more – to us and to the consumer. That’s all there is to it.”
Pivot cycles is now hiring passionate people for several full-time positions at the Tempe office, as well as abroad. Cocalis invites bike enthusiasts and non-riders alike to join the family-like workforce.
“Pivot is an exciting place to work,” he promised.
Mason agreed. “We’re lucky to have a talent pool in this company that is very deep [and diverse]. Right now, we have 15 full-time positions open and are adding more every day.”
Information: pivotcycles.com/en/careers.
