DV alum aims to take his brand from online to brick-and-mortar

Desert Vista High School graduate Connor Page has some simple advice for anyone who wants to start their own business.
“It may sound like a cliché, but just start,” said Page, 21, of Ahwatukee.
Page found Pocket Runner$, getting the idea when he was still in high school in 2017.
He said he always had an eye for streetwear clothes and decided to turn his ideas for such clothing into reality, starting to sketch out logos.
Now he sells shorts, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other apparel with the motto, “We want to make your pockets run.”
Kehoe relies as much on personality as his talent to sell his clothing.
“I’m very personable. When people come and buy products from me, I like to talk to them and see what they like,” said Page.
The company started making its first sales at pop-up events in Arizona and
New York.
Page feels like connections are best formed at pop-up events because he can interact with the customers.
When COVID-19 hit, his company ran into challenges because most of hiss sales come from pop-up events.
With large gatherings forbidden for weeks on end, Page figured he had to jumpstart an online platform.
He made a website and began selling his products online.
“I knew we had to promote ourselves on social media and make our website better so that people would buy from there,” he said.
The company began to sell the clothing on Instagram and TikTok.
The company markets its products with Photoshop and animation clips which are generated and posted on these social media platforms to further boost the company and get their name out there.
“It’s something we take our time with. We try to make sure that people are getting the best content and that we’re getting the eyes that we need on our stuff,” said Isaac Flores, the digital content creator for Pocket Runner$.
Flores acknowledges that keeping up with current trends is important, but said he is careful to ensure that Pocket Runners$ communicates its brand fully.
Page credits his initial success to a pop-up event in New York City, which is headquarters to an estimated 900 fashion companies and a venue for over 75 fashion trade shows.
Page plans on doing more pop-up events in Arizona but hopes to open a brick-and-mortar store in New York City.
He believes it’s important to find opportunities in rejection and tries not to be discouraged when people aren’t interested in his clothing line.
“Every ‘no’ means I’m closer to a ‘yes,’” Page said.
