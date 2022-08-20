Ahwatukee pet sitter grateful for community support

Ahwatukee resident Tracy Zipay’s business is as much about people as it is about dogs.
She enjoys them both.
As she reflected on the first anniversary of the pet sitting business she started a year ago in the community she’s called home for more than two decades, Zipay waxes enthusiastically about the people she’s met.
“We have been blown away by all the goodness in this community,” she said. “First, by the trust that has been given us by those who hire us to care for their furry family members; and second, by the good will of those who promote us through nominating, voting, and sharing their experiences.”
That dogs bring her as much joy is hard to miss, as anyone can see on facebook.com/yesspet, her business’ Facebook page.
With an extensive history of fostering dogs and working with American Kennel Club Labrador Retrievers, she also became Ahwatukee’s first pet sitter certified in fear free pet sitting before she started The Pawsitive Pets Sitter LLC.
The philosophy of Fear Free pet treatment and sitting is rooted in just what it says: alleviating and preventing anxiety, fear and/or discomfort among cats and dogs.
Dr. Marty Becker, an Idaho veterinary behaviorist who is called “America’s Veterinarian,” claims to have invented the concept in the mid-1980s, though there are other clinics and people who take credit as originators.
Regardless of its origin, Fear Free has been a dominant theme in animal care – both in clinics and, where Zipay is involved, someone’s home and even her own.
“It’s science based, and heavily relies on continuing animal behavior education to update how we care for pets,” Zipay said. “I’ve seen firsthand how it can completely shift a pet from pure fear and anxiety to calm acceptance and comfort.”
As for The Pawsitive Pets Sitter, Zipay stresses that her mission is to “keep that good will and trust” she has earned in Ahwatukee by “providing the best pet care possible” and offering “several services not readily available by other sitters.”
Moreover, she noted, “We provide the added benefit of pet enrichment.”
Among those services are pet sitting in the owners’ home for durations ranging from daily visits that include play time to overnight and even extended-stays. She offers special puppy sitting and even takes a dog to her home if a client has a special need for that.
Zipay began her business after what she calls an apprenticeship with Kate McPike, another Ahwatukee pet sitter who over time rebranded her business K8’s Cats to care strictly for felines.
“Kate is not part of my business, but we are unofficial ‘partners,’” Zipay explained. “I refer cat-only clients to her, and she sends me the ‘mixed’ clients she gets – dogs and cats. Kate is an invaluable resource for me, though, she is my mentor and helps me immeasurably. Her cat-only business is going gangbusters, too.”
Over the past year, Zipay also expanded her services into Chandler because her daughter Taylor joined her in the business.
Besides offering the same services in Chandler that her mother offers in Ahwatukee, Taylor is also fine-tuning a pet treat that will be available soon through the company website.
Taylor went to Horizon Honors from kindergarten through her sophomore year, when she transferred to Desert Vista largely for its science programs, Zipay said.
She earned a full ride scholarship to Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College and graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s in molecular biology/biotechnology and a minor in chemistry in 2017.
“Her scientific mindset, along with her compassion give her a unique approach to working with our anxious and fearful clients,” Zipay said, citing her family’s lifelong pet ownership and pet fostering for the Humane Society.
Added Taylor: “I have a lot of fun determining which toys and games each of our clients would best enjoy, and it’s so uplifting to see them engage on a different level.”
It’s not a one-way street where The Pawsitive Pets Sitter and the community is concerned, either.
For all that support Zipay says she gets from the community, her business also gives back.
“We sponsor activities and events when we can, like the Ahwatukee Easter Parade/Spring Fling, and contribute to a variety of pet-related causes. We’ve been given so much, we want to give back.”
To learn more about The Pawsitive Pets sitter, see yesspet.com.
