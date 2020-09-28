Six months ago, business was booming for Melissa Malcom’s Board & Brush businesses in Ahwatukee, Gilbert and Scottsdale. The future for this successful franchise owner appeared rosy.
And then when the state shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19 in March, Malcom’s business suffered a staggering blow.
“We closed down completely,” said Malcom.
There were hard decisions to be made. She opted to close her Scottsdale store, which was up for a lease renewal in July, while hanging on tenaciously to her Ahwatukee and Gilbert Board & Brush businesses.
Her tenacity paid off and in early July, the Ahwatukee Board & Brush located at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd. in Ahwatukee, and 538 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, opened for business.
And Malcom has found that people are ready to get out again, joining friends for private DIY woodworking parties in a safe environment and often with a little BYOD wine sipping.
But it’s still not business as usual. Instead being able to host 16 customers at a sitting in her Ahwatukee studio, Malcom can accommodate only eight.
“When we first opened, people weren’t coming to us so we started At Home Kits,” she explained. “Now we’re getting more people coming in, mostly a lot of families or groups of friends. We don’t seat people together if they don’t know each other. We’ve started hosting a lot of private events, too.”
Headquartered in Wisconsin, of the 273 studios throughout the U.S., 10 are located in Arizona.
Each Board & Brush Creative Studio provides tools, paints and wood stains to help customers, mostly women, bring out their “inner woodworking skills” in either a BYOB private party setting or with classes like the Sept. 25th Mini Framed Sign Workshop.
Personal instruction and help with woodworking techniques are part of each gathering.
“Our goal is to turn you into a DIY master while having a great time and helping you create something special for your home or to give as a gift,” said Malcom.
Malcom said there’s plenty of physical distancing provided for both private parties and workshops.
“Within the studio itself, our tables are 4’X8’ so we can still social distance our public workshop by including only four per table max, when within the same group,” she said.
“When a group knows each other, we sit them at the same table. Generally, everyone usually comes with one friend, so you and your friend have a table to yourselves and we place that table 6 feet away from others,” she explained.
“We’ve always been cautious with our sanitation of supplies, but we have stepped that up to extreme measures. Our staff all wear masks, of course, but we also ask for frequent hand sanitation and extra wiping down of tools and surfaces.”
One regular customer, Shawnacy Lofgreen, said she has attended classes since the reopening and feels comfortable with the precautionary steps.
“We’ve been back since they’ve reopened and we felt completely safe,” said Lofgreen, who said she usually goes with a friend but has taken her husband for a date night. “We’re even going back in a few weeks for our next Halloween project.”
Lofgreen estimates she’s attended dozens of classes in the last few years at Malcom’s Ahwatukee and Gilbert locations.
“I found Board & Brush when I was looking for something fun for my girlfriend and I to do to get out of the house, catch up and do something fun in the process. Between work and kids, we found it easiest to schedule something for us to do,” she explained.
“I’m not very artistic or crafty – you can look at the paintings from the prior classes to prove that,” Lofgreen confessed. “So, I was a bit nervous trying this out. But my fears were completely unfounded. We ended up really enjoying ourselves and feeling pretty proud of what we had created.
“Even if you’ve never painted or built anything before, the sessions are still really fun. The instructor is there to help guide you, offer tips and tricks, but you’re the one completing the project and you can be as creative as you want. You also get ideas from the people around you. I have seen some really creative combinations that have given me ideas for the next time I’m in.”
Positive customer reactions spur Malcom on, even though the pandemic has cut into the number of clients she can accommodate.
“I love watching the connections made in the studio, even since we’ve reopened gradually with private and semi-private events,” she said. “We’ve been able to virtually teach workshops as well as provide a place for families to get together with friends still in a safe space, and do what we love to do best – teach our customers how to handcraft a beautiful, wooden sign and turn them into woodworking masters.”
Malcolm started her career in marketing and strategic brand development for various Fortune 500 companies. After losing her husband to cancer and after 25 years working with corporate entities, she decided to make positive changes for herself and her then 9-year-old daughter Ellyson.
“After many years of travel for work, I knew it was time for a change so I could spend more time with my daughter, who’s now 13. Board & Brush allowed me to have a more flexible schedule to spend time with family and to meet a wonderful man, Eric Mathiesen, and his two children,” she said.
Her sweetheart, a career coach, often helps her at her two business locations.
Even with her doors open once again, Malcom is still grappling with how to make up the losses she suffered.
“As a business that relies on in-person workshops, usually a social gathering for friends and family, COVID has had a dramatic impact both on my business, and myself personally,” said Malcom.
“We’re a business that was designed to connect people socially through the experience of a workshop or classes, and when we were closed in March, we were forced to cancel everything, and were unsure how we were going to move forward – such as so many other businesses.”
“Unfortunately, we were forced to permanently close the doors on our Scottsdale studio, but we were lucky that we were near the end of the lease and had a very gracious landlord,” she said.
“Besides losing one of my three studios, I’m also running the existing two businesses at less than a third of the prior customers. We know that so many people still have concerns over gathering, so we’ve offered private workshops so that family members and friends can still gather and feel they are in a space where they are able to be themselves and enjoy being social once again, but in a safe environment.”
Private events are proving popular as a recent Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce Women in Business early evening gathering proved. Team building also remains a popular draw.
Sign-ups for Board & Brush classes and workshops, all described on the BoardandBrush.com/Ahwatukee site, is effortless.
The Sept. 27 DIY Porch Planter Workshop with the Trick-or-Treat Stacked Pumpkin Planter is an annual favorite. A variety of paint colors and wood stains are available.
A Family-Friendly Tote Bag Workshop featuring Halloween designs is also slated for Oct. 3 from 12:15-1:45 p.m.
Board & Brush also offers a variety of specialty projects including backyard games like oversize wooden dice, ring darts, backyard tower and crate (think oversized Jenga) and a variety of cornhole boards with various designs.
With Oct. 1 marking her two-year anniversary at her Ahwatukee location, Malcom hopes business will continue to pick-up.
“We know everyone who comes will appreciate the fun they have creating their own DIY wood project, and be very proud of what they’ve made to grace their own home or to give as a gift,” she said.
Information: boardandbrush.com/ahwatukee, boardandbrush.com/gilbert or their Facebook pages.
