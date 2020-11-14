For two years Crystal Moore seriously pondered changing careers, so after she was furloughed from a retail management job for eight weeks after COVID-19 struck, she took the plunge.
Although she realized minding her Dollar Foothills Plus store would mean long hours, she said she knew she would be more able to carve out time for her desire to volunteer her time and talents in her own community.
“I’m a generous person and have always wanted to be able to do something that I felt was making a difference; either in the community, by personally helping someone or just volunteering,” she said.
“However, I found it extremely difficult to volunteer because my previous job was too demanding and I usually worked long hours. It was difficult finding the time to be able to do some of the things that I was personally passionate about.”
Last Friday, after months of planning and patiently waiting for various permits, Moore held her grand opening.
She had actually been open since Oct. 9, but said she wanted to wait until she felt comfortable with her new venture before hosting a grand opening.
It was a resounding success, but then many who came to wish her well and buy a few items while they were there had already been patronizing Dollar Foothills Plus at 1241 E. Chandler Blvd. in Foothills Park Plaza, next to Biscuits Restaurant.
“I was surprised to hear a lot of people say they didn’t even know I was here until they saw a flyer and heard on social media,” Moore said.
Not everything at her expansive and immaculately-tended store is a dollar but Moore says hundreds of items are.
She also stocks “extra value” items that may cost more – or less. All unmarked items are $1; those less or more are marked with a white sticker.
“What sets us apart and makes us unique from other dollar stores is we’re independently owned and we offer close-out items and one-time buys that sell for more than a dollar,” she said, pointing to a sign that says, “More than a buck, but still a bargain.”
Among her specialty items that have proved popular is incense from The Wild Berry. The company that touts itself as “America’s Best Incense” was established nearly 50 years ago in Ohio.
Moore recalled when she decided to take the leap from corporate to owning her own store.
“I’m a financial coach and have coordinated several classes to help people get out of debt,” she explained. “Yet, because of my work-life balance, it was difficult for me to find the time to continue doing it. In April, because of COVID-19, I ended up being put on furlough for eight weeks.
“This gave me time to really think about what I wanted to do. That is when I decided to open a Dollar Store,” she said.
“I figured not only would it give the community an affordable place to shop, especially in these challenging times, but eventually I will be able to make a difference by giving back to the community,” said the Youngstown State University alum.
“My goal for Foothills Dollar Plus is not only to be profitable – because after all it’s still a business – but also to be able to offer free events from partnering with local realtors and loan companies to holding workshops to help first-time home buyers and offering get-out-of-debt classes as well as having food drives for the needy.”
Moore said in the past that she coordinated several classes through Financial Peace University to help people get out of debt and looks forward to doing so again at her store, thanks to the 3,250 square feet that enabled her to set aside a room.
She is also communicating with area nonprofits on a holiday food drive at her establishment beginning this month.
Moore said after 20-plus years of working in management for J.C. Penney and being transferred to stores throughout the area, having her own store and being only 15 minutes from her home made her decision to open a store in Ahwatukee all the more pleasant.
“I wanted something close,” she said. “I previously worked in Casa Grande and had a one-hour commute. One time there was an accident and I sat there for three hours waiting to go to work. This is so much better.”
“And I wanted to be independent so I can open and close as I wish. For instance, I will be closed on holidays so I can enjoy time with my family and my employees can celebrate with theirs.”
Moore has family offering solid support for her endeavor, including two sisters and their children and her own three sons.
Shoppers are often personally greeted at the door by the owner or her sisters Melissa and Tracie Moore or her niece Brittany Moore.
“I feel blessed to be in Ahwatukee with everyone so friendly and welcoming. I’ve had a number of repeat customers already,” said Moore, who moved to Arizona from Ohio in 2003.
Foothills Dollar Plus is located at 1241 E. Chandler Blvd., on the southwest corner of Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway.
Information: 480-490-0732; find special offers on Facebook.
