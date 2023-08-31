GM Innovation center closing stuns city

Chandler officials and the community are reeling from General Motors’ surprise announcement Aug. 23 that it’s closing its Arizona IT Innovation Center and giving a pink slip to 940 workers at the end of October.
The announcement stunned city officials, who apparently will try to help the affected salaried employees while waiting to see what auto giant will do with the 170,000-square-foot facility on West Geronimo Place in the Price Corridor.
It also stunned workers. One posted on social media, "It was a complete surprise to literally everyone, I called my manager immediately afterwards who is based in Michigan and even she didn’t know it was coming."
Equally surprised was the city's top economic development official.
“Today’s announcement that GM plans to close its Arizona IT Innovation Center came as a complete surprise,” city Development Director Micah Miranda said after the announcement by Stacy Lynett, GM vice president of information and Digital technology.
“We’ve recently been working with their local team about higher education partnerships, mentoring, and a promotional video highlighting Chandler’s Price Corridor,” Miranda said.
“With this unfortunate news, we plan to work closely with our workforce development partners to assist with employment opportunities for those impacted.”
The city also said today:
"Our team has ongoing relationships with workforce development organizations and employers to help fill in-demand jobs. Our short-term plan to help those affected by the GM announcement is to launch what we are calling a “digital job board” using our dedicated social media platforms (LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)).
"We will be encouraging local executives/employers to list their open roles within the comment section of posts made, so affected individuals can quickly identify career opportunities as well as engage directly with HR executives, hiring managers, and/ or current employees."
The city also urged affected employees to "follow our Economic Development social media pages as we will continue to share career opportunities in Chandler."
A city spokeswoman said she was not aware what plans GM has for the site but noted that the company leases the building.
When GM announced in 2013 that it was setting up shop in Chandler, the company said it was spending $21 million to build a facility and it could not be immediately determined if GM then sold the building on a lease-back arrangement or if it changed its original plan.
Innovation Centers tackle solutions and services redefining GM’s products as the company moves toward an all-electric future.
The Chandler jobs cover a wide range of professionals, including software developers, software developers in-test, data analysts, business analysts, product managers, project/scrum managers and software architects.
Lynette told GM employees company-wide, “This decision was not an easy one, but it will help to optimize our innovation center footprint and gain the efficiencies and effectiveness we need to have to continue to support the company.”
"As we continue reshaping the organization, we will be working with individual leaders on a plan to transition the work and knowledge," Lynett wrote. "This includes realigning teams and updates to employees with a leader in Arizona. I am confident that together we can determine how to continue to deliver our most critical initiatives.”
The website autonews.com said it was told by a GM spokesman the closing was part of an effort “to rebalance our engineering resources to better align with our growth strategy.
“This will require a small number of engineers to move to other parts of the organization over the next several months. We will work with those who are affected and provide them with an opportunity to apply for open positions.”
The website also linked the “realignment” to some $2 billion in cost reductions GM plans by the end of next year, reporting that thousands of salaried workers have taken voluntary buyouts and reduced the prospects of layoffs.
But GM spokesman Kevin Kelly was quoted by various news media as saying the Chandler facility closing had nothing to do with cutting costs and everything to do with streamlining.
He said that in examining the Chandler and three other IT Innovation Centers in the United States, GM found “some redundancies” as it began “rationalizing the number of” such facilities it had been maintaining.
GM opened the Chandler site in 2014, saying on its website that it would support the manufacturer’s “IT needs including web technologies, end-user applications, dealer and factory systems and vehicle technology.”
Over time it virtually doubled the size of its workforce after starting out with 500 workers – a quarter of whom were college graduates.
The Detroit automaker also around the same time opened information technology innovation centers at its Warren Tech Center, in Austin, Texas, and Roswell, Ga., as part of its information technology overhaul.
“GM is in-sourcing about 90 percent of its 10,000 information technology workforce to boost innovation capabilities while also trimming costs,” the company said at the time of an initiative that had begun in 2012.
It said it had hired 7,700 information technology workers, including 4,600 at innovation centers.
“We have made significant progress transforming GM IT over the past 20 months,” said Randy Mott, GM’s senior vice president of global information technology and chief information officer.
The company announced in 2013 that it was building the Price Corridor facility, a year after it had established a temporary operation in the area. It put the cost of building the permanent facility at $21 million.
Last year, GM announced it was beefing up its Chandler facility, prompting jubilant reaction from city officials.
"We are excited to see GM continue to grow its Chandler IT Innovation Center as part of its technology transformation," said Mayor Kevin Hartke.
"These jobs created by GM are high-wage, high-skill and provide tremendous employment opportunities for our residents. We appreciate GM’s significant investment in Chandler and look forward to being a partner in their continued growth.”
Hartke could not be reached immediately for comment on the closure.
In the wake of GM’s announcement last year, the city put out a release that said, “GM selected Chandler in part for its strong local workforce when it opened the site in 2014, and the company has found success recruiting from area universities, as many of the available positions are entry level.”
Umesh Murthy, director at the Arizona IT Innovation Center in Chandler added, “As GM transforms from automaker to platform innovator, our IT Innovation Center in Chandler plays an integral role for the future.
“On top of the region’s deep existing pool of talent, Chandler offers a wonderful quality of life and strong community to newcomers. Those who join GM here will have an opportunity to pursue their passions and contribute to GM’s purpose.”
The company also said, “GM aspires to be the most inclusive company in the world, and in 2021, nearly one-third of all GM’s new hires in the U.S. were women, while 42% were from underrepresented groups. In addition, where the work permits, GM’s Work Appropriately philosophy offers employees the flexibility to work where they can have the greatest impact on achieving their goals.”
This is not the first time GM has walloped the East Valley with a facility closure.
In 2009, the lights went out at the GM Proving Ground in East Mesa as it shut down a facility that for 56 years tested various parts of its brands for their ability to survive the harsh weather conditions that come with Arizona summers.
The 5,000-acre top-secret facility, surrounded by barbed wire and tall earthen berms, “played a much larger role in a lot of things that GM did than many people realize,” said then-Chandler city Councilman Jack Sellers and current county supervisor.
The site has since given way to largely industrial building development.
