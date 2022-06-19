Longtime Ahwatukee chef founds catering company

Ever since graduating from college in 2001, Jamie Oman of Ahwatukee has been in the food business in her community, from working in her parent’s bagel shop to managing Caffé Boa on Elliot Road.
Now, she is doing the same as the owner of her own company.
In March, she launched Family Table Catering, which offers gourmet charcuterie boards, full-service catering, dinner parties and in-home cooking classes.
“I learned so much from my old boss, Scott [Rennard, of Caffé Boa], about catering,” said Oman, who worked for him for 10 years until he sold the restaurant in 2021. “I fell in love with catering. I loved to do parties.” She added, “I feel like this is my calling; this is what I want to do.”
Oman’s Instagram-worthy custom charcuterie boxes and boards may include a combination of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, bread, crackers and homemade treats such as quiche or chocolate bark. For one board, she made various types of popcorn for a movie-night theme.
“I make everything in my kitchen with fresh ingredients, with tons of love,” Oman stated. Not only that, she uses items such as herbs and tomatoes from her own garden.
Small boxes start at $75 and there’s no charge for delivery to Ahwatukee residents, though elsewhere in the Valley, there’s a small fee.”
“I can set them up on your island or table at your house,” Oman explained. “A lot of creativity goes into that.”
Thanks to word-of-mouth and social media, Oman’s also been busy doing home dinner parties and full catering for special events, from birthdays and graduations to backyard weddings.
“A new thing that has popped up this month has been bachelorette parties,” she noted.
With prices at restaurants on the rise, Oman is also going to start in-home cooking classes with simple recipes people can replicate. She’s also planning to host private pop-up dinners with wine pairings.
Client Erik Kelly of Ahwatukee has followed Oman throughout her career and has hired for a number of personal and professional events. He’s purchased everything from charcuterie boards to hearty Italian meals.
“I thought she was such a talented
culinary artist, really,” he said, “and she had such great vision and took such tremendous pride in not only the quality of her food, but the experience she created for people.”
Kelly added, “I think you can taste the love in her food.”
Interested in cooking from the time she was a young child, Oman recalled helping her mother in the kitchen, “chopping, stirring, making fresh pastas.”
Though Italian food is still her forte, Oman was trained at Scottsdale Culinary Institute and can competently deliver requests ranging from barbecue to tacos.
And she still uses the same recipes for lasagna, Bolognese, meatballs and other favorites that customers have enjoyed for years, saying, “Those recipes date back to my grandmother.”
Despite her passion for food, Oman got an undergraduate degree intent on becoming a teacher.
But when her parents, Richie and MaryAnn Laser, opened Beyond Bagels in the Lakeside Plaza on East Chandler Boulevard near South 40th Street in the early 2000s, Oman started working there “literally sweeping floors and washing dishes,” she recalled.
The Lasers eventually transformed Beyond Bagels into a restaurant called That Italian Place, and Oman began cooking. She stayed after they sold it to a new owner and worked there until it closed.
The name Family Table Catering comes from Oman’s roots. “Every good memory I have was sitting around my family table with my parents and my siblings and my aunts, uncles and grandparents,” she said.
And this new venture gives her the flexibility to continue that legacy. Restaurant work involves long hours and late nights, Oman noted, and with this business, “I kind of get my family time back, which is great,” she said.
Information: 480-277-3187 or jomancooks@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.