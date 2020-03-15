If your vision of a photo booth is probably dated.
Remember how you would move beyond a curtain to perch on a bench within a small box, smile, smooch or clown, and then wait around for strip of printed photos to come out of a slot?
Well, Kim Tarnopolski and her daughter Alex want to bring you into the 21st century.
The Ahwatukee mother/daughter pair launched Social Photo Bee, a wall-less, open-air photo booth causing a buzz at private and corporate events throughout the East Valley.
Kim Tarnopolski is Social Photo Bee’s owner, assisted by her daughter, a senior at Desert Vista High School.
“I legally own the business since she is a minor but we promote it as our business,” said the proud mother.
In less than a year, their new venture has grown wings as more private parties and businesses find a photo booth adds instant fun for any gathering.
And a lot of their business comes from personal referrals.
“Photo booths are synonymous with fun experiences, and one of the many benefits of our open-air photo booth is there are no walls so it’s easy for more people to get involved in your photos, so beware of photo bombers,” Kim Tarnopolski laughed.
A perusal of photos posted on their social media illustrates her claim. The spontaneity of those pictured shows authentic big smiles and laughter, no matter the event.
“The design is elegant and a perfect match for any social or corporate function,” she said. “Our setup allows users to see a camera view on-screen directly in front of them, allowing them to frame their shots just right.”
Taking up a mere 10X10-foot space or less, the photo booth sits on a tripod about eight feet from the backdrops. It can also capture the event itself as the background.
The software used creates a photo booth experience with customizable settings and numerous photo options along with GIFs - an image file animated by combining several images together.
Clients can select from a wide range of digital photo frames, or Social Photo Bee can create a custom design specific to the event being held, such as a high school logo for a graduation party.
“Events and photography have always been passions of mine, and the current trend in the photo booth industry gave me a platform to bring the two together,” said Tarnopolski, a former human resources executive now acts as the Chief Community Builder with 100 + Women Who Care Valley of the Sun.
It was while serving as the co-chair and organizer for the National Leadership Conference of the national philanthropic group last spring where Tarnopolski had the opportunity to assess a modern photo booth in action.
“I hired a photo booth company for the National Conference, and when I saw it, I loved it,” she recalled. “I thought this is an amazing idea.”
Another motivation evolve from observing her daughter’s and her friends’ ubiquitous interest in capturing any and all events on their cell phones
“As a mom of a teenager, I see a lot of DIY photo booths and kids taking selfies at parties and school events, however, those photos never find their way to me,” she laughed.
“That, and having the opportunity to teach my daughter the business was instrumental in starting Social Photo Bee.”
One of the big boons the business brings to events is the fun of instantaneous access to the photos the people are in.
“Social Photo Bee’s software allows the individuals in the photo to enter their phone number or email address and the photo will be instantly sent to them,” Tarnopolski explained.
“Along with their photos, guests receive a link to the event gallery,” she added. “They can save the photos to their phone and instantly share them on social media.
“The photos are Instagram and Facebook ready. It’s quick, easy, and super fun. And hosts of the event receive an email with a link to download all the photos to their computer,” she said.
Social Photo Bee provides different backdrops from which to choose, along with green screen options.
They amp up the fun with hand-held props and digital props – design overlays guests can add on top of their photos as with Snapchat.
Handheld props like oversized glasses, hats, signs, picture frames and more are customized to the occasion being celebrated.”
“Social Photo Bee is suitable for any age and any social event - birthdays, graduations, weddings, retirement parties, holidays, school banquets, etc.,” said Tarnopolski. “A theme can be created around any occasion.”
Sunnev Terrell, an Ahwatukee resident for 15 years, is a big fan of Social Photo Bee after personally enjoying them at myriad events.
“I’ve experienced Social Photo Bee in quite a few different settings and events – at our neighborhood Halloween block party, at a friend’s holiday ornament exchange get-together, at the 100+ Women Who Care Ahwatukee Chapter’s Five Years celebration and at my husband’s company’s New Year’s party at Topgolf in Scottsdale,” she said. “We’ve also booked it for our daughter’s upcoming 16th birthday we’re hosting at our home in Whistling Rock.”
She said she likes Social Photo Bee’s photo booth because it’s “so customizable” with professionally-designed frames and the variety of props.
“And the images and gifs are so funny, always generating laughs and smiles no matter what type of group you have,” said Terrell.
Terrell recalled when growing up in the 80s, she and her friends often made use of the old-school photo booths, sharing and saving the four-photo strips of memories.
“My kids actually found a pile of them at my mom’s house a few months ago and thought my 80’s permed hairstyle was hilarious,” said Terrell, a research analyst who with husband Kevin are parents of nine children.
In addition to parties, Social Photo Bee is also working with corporate and charitable events where promotion is important to the client, making use of experiential marketing.
A goal of experiential marketing according to Forbes “is to create lasting impressions on consumers they want to share with others and, ultimately, lead to brand loyalty.”
“You’re creating an association between your brand and those positive vibes,” the article states.
Those positive vibes are what Social Photo Bee helps generate.
“A custom, branded experience from the start screen to the photo frame to the client’s very own online gallery can be created,” said Tarnopolski.
“The gallery includes the hashtag of choice, as well as options to enable guests to easily share to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter directly from their mobile device. Hosts not only get their events promoted through a subject’s social network, but they can also collect email addresses and other useful information.”
Added Alex: “People love to take and share photos. We make it easy to do.
“The process is quick and there isn’t a limit to the number of photos taken at an event. The best part about photo booth pictures is they are organic and unretouched. Something about the experience is exciting to people. It’s just raw and real and why people love them.”
After experiencing Social Photo Bee at a neighborhood party in Ahwatukee, Darcy Struck of Darcy Struck Interiors convinced her husband, attorney Dan Struck, to make it a focal point of his law firm’s holiday party.
“I saw how it engaged everyone by getting them laughing and having fun picking out props, posing and then instantly enjoying seeing their party photos,” said Darcy.
“And the idea your photos could easily and immediately be posted on your social media was another great aspect.”
Her intuition that the Struck Love Bojanowski & Acedo law firm holiday party guests would find Social Photo Bee an integral addition to the holiday festivities proved right.
“At the office holiday party, everyone popped over to the Social Photo Bee booth throughout the entire evening,” she said.
“It provided lots of laughs and everyone really enjoyed using the props, the fun background that was provided for the photos, and then sharing it on social media. It was a big hit and has already been requested for future functions.”
As graduation ceremonies, proms and dances and other spring events loom, Social Photo Bee is already receiving requests and reservations.
Their graphic designer can create special frames with the school name and class year to use for those special occasions.
Information: socialphotobee.com or 602-345-0002.
