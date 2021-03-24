Ahwatukee interior designer Claudia Dabdoub has gained more national recognition for her work.
She has been added to the Best of HomeGuide 2020, an online platform that enables people to connect with businesses on a wide variety of services and get a rough estimate on what they would cost.
HomeGuide founder Paul Mazzola said Dabdoub, owner of D’Amore Interior Design, rated high on 10 variables used to determine what businesses should be entered into the homeguide.com interactive directory.
And a ‘best of’ rating adds more heft to those who are picked.
“This is no small feat,” Mazzola said. “In fact, the Best of HomeGuide pros make up less than six percent of all HomeGuide professionals.”
“Hard work deserves recognition,” he added, noting she will now be among those singled out in the directory with a special badge.
The award is a new entry in a growing collection of honors that Dabdoub has earned over the years.
D’Amore Interior Design has received the Phoenix Award for Kitchen Remodeling Contractor, which recognizes businesses in various categories “that have demonstrated their ability to use various marketing methods to grow their business in spite of difficult economic times.”
“The companies chosen exemplify the best of small business; often leading through customer service and community involvement,” award program organizers said.
In a message to Dabdoub, organizers said, “For most companies, this recognition is a result of your dedication and efforts as well as the work of others in your organization that have helped build your business. Your team is now a part of an exclusive group of small businesses that have achieved this selection.”
D’Amore Interior Design is a five-time winner of the annual Best of Houzz for customer service, one of only three awards handed out annually by the website houzz.com, which claims 40-million users a month for its home decorating ideas.
Dabdoub decided to be an interior decorator while studying for her degree in architecture at the University of Arizona.
“I didn’t want to be a doctor or lawyer or something like that because I didn’t want to deal with people’s lives,” she once told AFN. “Instead, I wanted to make their lives better by making something beautiful.”
Her advice and planning on remodels and new homes have earned her a reputation beyond Arizona’s borders. And the way she treats clients has earned her worldwide recognition.
Houzz vice president Liza Hausman said the award to D’Amore Interior Design is a “recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”
An Ahwatukee resident for more than half of her 28 years in design and decorating, Dabdoub has worked with residential and commercial clients across the state as well as in Mexico and California, providing floor-to-ceiling consultations on both new and existing homes and buildings.
Much of her work has involved turning outdated kitchens and bathrooms into contemporary works of near art.
She initially had set out on a different course when she started her post-secondary education: she started studying architecture.
But after two years she realized that she just didn’t want to make shells of buildings.
“I didn’t want to build buildings, and I decided I wanted to get into cabinetry, lighting. I realized it would be easier to market myself that way,” she said. “I have been living my dream in helping people enhance their living spaces.”
Because she maintains relationships with key manufacturers and suppliers, Dabdoub said her business takes the worry of ordering accessories like cabinetry or flooring off clients’ shoulders.
It also enables her to travel outside Ahwatukee for jobs because “I can have the products delivered anywhere.”
Dabdoub will even recommend floor coverings and furniture to accompany her room designs, though she prefers the client handle that part of the ordering.
Many of her clients are empty-nesters who downsize and want the kitchen, bathroom or other rooms to look the way they had always dreamed of.
“I love what I do, to create timeless spaces for my customers to enjoy for many years to come,” she said.
Information: 480-751-9938, damoreidsinc.com.
