Odelay Bagel Co., a popular Ahwatukee eatery knowns as much for its charitable endeavors as its bagels, closed.
Four years after he opened on Warner-Elliot Loop, owner Ryan Probst last week called it quits, saying despite the rave reviews for his bagels, the business just wasn’t generating enough revenue to live on.
“I tried as hard as I could but we just couldn’t survive,” Probst told AFN. There just wasn’t enough revenue.”
“People have been great here but I had to make the call,” he added. “It was a hard thing to do.”
Chris Nelson, owner Nelson’s Meat & Fish, posted a tribute to Probst on social media last week, saying “our partners from Ahwatukee, Odelay has closed.”
Nelson told AFN Probst was a “platonic partner” and though they had no formal business relationship, he “would make the trek up to Nelson’s Meat & Fish early every Saturday morning.”
“Always showing up on time, with warm toasty brown paper bags full of Everything & Salt Bagels had just come out of the oven,” Nelson wrote.
Probst became known in some foodie circles for his bagels, which he had said took 24 hours to make.”
He also was known for partnering with STARS Handlebar Helpers, a Scottsdale nonprofit teaches and employs special needs people to repair and recondition bicycles.
Probst used his bakery as venue for sales of the bikes and for every bike sold, one was given to a homeless person.
“People were really responsive to these things and I felt so glad we could do something like this,” he said.
Nelson in his post lauded Probst’s friendly attitude and “incredible bagels,” stating:
“This true artisan baker always walked in with a great mood and time to talk. As much as we will all miss his incredible bagels, it’s that attitude that got us fired up every week that we loved seeing the most.”
“The reason we featured Ryan’s is because (in our opinion) they were THE BEST in the Valley...by a long shot. We didn’t bring them in to celebrate NMF, we brought them in to support a small business with incredibly passionate people that made something so special- it was always our goal. Which is what makes the news of their closing even harder to take,” he added.
Probst said he wasn’t sure what his next venture might be, although he said he has been talking to various people in Tempe about possibilities.
“For now I just want to sell my equipment, maybe make enough to live on for a few months,” he said.
