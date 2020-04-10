At least for now, homeowners in Ahwatukee and throughout the Valley are finding a ray of good news in the dark times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home values are holding steady and the housing market has a pulse, experts say.
While some national forecasts suggest that could all go south in a few months and that a prolonged economic downturn could result in a foreclosure rate of as much as 40 percent, observers of the Phoenix Metro market are saying that current trend lines offer no cause for despair.
“The Greater Phoenix housing market has changed a lot less than you might expect,” was the observation last week offered by the Cromford Report, which studies the region’s housing market daily.
“Yes, there are several brand-new trends, mostly negative, but the market carried on operating and so far the changes are modest relative to what is happening in other lines of business. And yes, sales prices are still rising,” it added.
Perhaps one of the few sectors of the market which show troubling signs is the luxury home market.
Ahwatukee Realtor Allen Henderson reported that as of last weekend, 22 homes priced over seven figures were on the Ahwatukee market alone and nearly 800 in Scottsdale.
Cromford had noticed that trend at the end of February, saying that while luxury sales that month were 56 percent over February 2019, “With the recent negative developments in the markets for stocks and commodities we would anticipate the demand for homes over $1,000,000 to be less impressive when we look at numbers for the next few months.”
Meanwhile, buyers of more modest means found greater frustration as March began as data for February showed closings on homes up to $250,000 were down almost 19 percent from February 2019.
Sales of homes between $250,000 and $500,000 increased last month by 26.5 percent over February 2019 while closings on homes between $500,000 and $1 million were up 26.5 percent, Cromford said.
The bottom line, it added: “The supply situation is even more extreme than last month. Rapidly rising prices have done little to dampen demand.”
But then the coronavirus walloped the country and the economy, and some storm clouds began gathering.
On the plus side, it said, inventory – which has been steadily declining in recent months – began loosening up in the Phoenix region.
“The increase in listings is heavily skewed towards the mid-price end of the market,” it said. “Between (March) 15 and (March) 22, we see an overall increase of 11 percent in active listings without a contract.”
“Of course,” it added, “we were starting from an excruciatingly low inventory of active listings between $150,000 and $300,000, so it is not hard to see a high percentage increase from such an abnormally low base.”
Among the factors driving this inventory increase is the virtual collapse of the tourism and hospitality industry – which has pretty much wrecked, at least for now, the vacation rental industry, Cromford said.
Homeowners who last month were enjoying the additional money they were making through Airbnb are quickly deciding it might be a better idea to put that same house up for sale before things get any worse, Cromford indicated.
Moreover, Cromford noted, “A huge amount of wealth has been destroyed on the stock market in the last month as the indexes return to 2016 levels. This leaves cash in short supply and some owners may need to turn fixed assets in liquid assets at short notice.”
Meanwhile, Zillow said Bank of America’s downgrading of some major homebuilders is “suggesting the bank believes COVID-19 will harm consumer sentiment and slow home building.”
If that happens, it could put the brakes on a frenzy of home construction in the Valley.
Zillow Economist Jeff Tucker also expressed concern that the wave of unemployment claims foreshadows a spike in foreclosures later this year.
“The big question at the moment is to what degree measures being taken by local, state and national legislators will help limit the number of foreclosures in the months ahead,” Tucker said.
In Arizona, banks have agreed to the governor’s request that they suspend foreclosures for at least two months.
Nationally, experts said the pandemic’s impact is only beginning to invade the market.
The pandemic “is likely to slow housing construction, reducing supply,” says Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders.
Residential construction is “likely to decline due to concerns of falling demand and delays in obtaining permit approval due to local government shutdowns,” says Dietz. “How large this impact will be is difficult to estimate.”
Realtor.com reported that builders in much of the nation are now encountering new problems in getting permit and engineering approvals as local government offices are closing down or going remote. “Plus, it’s getting harder to get materials,” it said.
Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale last week said “there is a lot of volatility in the housing market right now” but said that she expected the market to come back strong if the economy can make a fairly quick rebound.
Even amid the gathering clouds, Cromford three weeks ago stressed that homeowners for now don’t have to worry that the rapidly changing market is affecting the value of their homes – which have hit almost unprecedented levels.
“During the outbreak, there is little reason to suppose that house values will be significantly affected, up or down,” Cromford theorized.
Zillow basically predicted the same trend.
Last week, Cromford said, “The general public may be surprised how resilient the housing market is when it is not the cause of a recession.”
Indeed, if it had any bad news, it was for people still in the market to buy a house.
“It should be obvious that sales prices will continue to rise for some time,” Cromford said, citing various metrics.
“Although far more listings under contract fell through during March than in a normal month, we still had more closings than in March 2019,” it added, stating the month showed “a very respectable performance given the pandemic going on in the background.
One hopeful sign for many buyers is the “sharp increase in new listings in the price range from $150,000 to $400,000 in many of the larger cities” in the Valley.
“We saw massive percentage increases in the single-family supply in Avondale, Chandler, El Mirage, Gilbert, Glendale, Laveen, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tolleson,” it said. “But then again, we saw declines in supply in Anthem, Casa Grande, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley and especially in Arizona City.”
“I do not see closed listings dropping like a lead zeppelin over the next 3 months, though there will certainly be a lot fewer closings than agents and title companies would like,” it said.
“Lenders may be relieved by the substantial fall in volume as they are in all sorts of pain anyway, swamped with refinancing proposals and under orders from the government that they must tolerate borrowers failing to make their monthly payments. It is likely to be a very tough time over the next 12 months for lenders and loan service companies.”
The report also had other encouraging news for homeowners, saying they should “be happy that the monthly median sales price has risen 13 percent over the past 12 months.
“That is probably a lot better than your 401-K.,” it added.
