Biscuits owner undeterred by kitchen fire that forced brief closure

There are few worst ways for businesses to start a new year than with a fire and that is exactly how Ahwatukee restaurateur Lloyd Melton belatedly started 2023 when a kitchen fire hit his restaurant last week.
But Melton was more grateful and relieved than angry and frustrated when the late afternoon fire broke out Jan. 9 at the Original Biscuits Restaurant in the Safeway Plaza on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 48th Street.
The fire broke out around the stove but most of the flames went up the hood, sparing any damage to the restaurant outside the kitchen. It caused about $25,000 in damage nonetheless, Melton said.
“I have insurance,” he said. “I worry more about my employees because they live off those tips and thank God no one got hurt.”
He counted his blessings in the blaze’s aftermath, starting with the fact that the restaurant was closed, so no one was hurt.
He said his sprinkler system “goes off everywhere” and that while it creates a “cleanup from hell,” it also spared the dining area from damage.
Melton figures he’ll be closed for about three weeks for repairs. That left the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee without its regular Thursday morning meeting place at a time when the Kiwanians are in initial planning for the Ahwatukee Easter Parade.
The club has lined up a temporary meeting site – without breakfast –– at the Ahwatukee Event Center at 4700 E. Warner Road near the northwest corner of 48th Street.
Approaching 82, Melton, a Phoenix native and ex-Marine who served in Vietnam, shows no sign of slowing down as he runs the two Ahwatukee Biscuits restaurants and two others in Tempe and Sun Lakes.
And he’s had to roll with some punches over time, notably when he thought he’d have a good thing going at the old Club West Golf Course clubhouse when a would-be entrepreneur made a deal with owner Wilson Gee and his partners to restore the course.
Things were going well at the Club West Biscuits for a few months – until the entrepreneur couldn’t pay the cost of potable city water used to irrigate the course.
Eventually, Gee took the site back and as the course continued to deteriorate, Melton closed up shop.
If anything is adding a little gray to his hairline these days, it’s the skyrocketing cost of eggs and a shortage tied to avian flu that has wiped out thousands of chickens.
That sets up a particularly steep challenge for a restaurant that serves only breakfast and lunch.
“I thought I was in a type of restaurant that wouldn’t get hit as hard” by inflation,” he said. “75% of my food business is eggs. My cost has tripled and they think it’s going up again.”
