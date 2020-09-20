Last Nov. 13, El Taco Santo Restaurant proudly opened their first brick-and-mortar taqueria in the Trader Joe’s shopping plaza in Ahwatukee.
It was a long-held dream for the owners, who for four years had operated successful food trucks throughout the East Valley.
And then, a mere four months later - pow! COVID-19 shutdown and stay-at-home orders hit.
“No one saw that coming,” said Cesar Martinez.
Despite the shutdown’s impact, Martinez and partners Adrian Felix and Martin Hurtado Clark kept doing all they could to keep their business operating and their four employees employed.
As early as March 30, newest partner Hurtado Clark – whom Martinez credits with “a lot of vision” – took to social media and the restaurant’s website to announce home deliveries.
The community that helped expand the El Taco Santo Food Truck business into a restaurant responded.
“Of course, it was very confused at the beginning; they shut us down but then they let us open again with a few tables. We had to quickly reinvent. We were and are still doing take-out. It’s the Ahwatukee community that has kept us in business. They’ve been so nice to us and are supporting us,” said Martinez.
“I can tell you this, everybody’s still working. We’re not making any money, but at least our three full-time employees can still take money home.”
The difficulties of those months is well remembered by Adrian Felix, a 10-year Ahwatukee resident along with his wife Camila.
They and their children – son Adrian, Jr. who graduated from Desert Vista High School and worked in the El Taco Santo food truck, and daughters Camila, 12, and Isabella, 8, – lived through the difficult early days as the pandemic transformed even simple matters like obtaining supplies into huge hurdles.
“It was a big challenge and scary to keep doing business with COVID,” Felix said. “We were thinking how are we going to survive. We decided to do deliveries and incorporate family packages, whatever it took to stay in business.”
Felix, who holds a degree in accounting, likened the restaurant business to movie making.
“It’s a lot like a movie. The public only sees the front part, but behind the scenes is a big scenario on its own,” he explained.
“It was hard finding items to complete our menus, not to mention the higher prices we were paying. Even finding napkins was a big challenge. Like the community, our suppliers supported us. Thank God it’s much better now.”
Like all his partners, Hurtardo Clark is rooted in the U.S. and Mexico. Born in Blythe, California and raised in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, he said he learned the value of family, hard work and faith “at a very young age” and that those lessons stayed with him.
“Growing up, I was surrounded by a family of businessmen and entrepreneurs. I earned my bachelor’s degree in accounting with a major in business and IT programing, and I currently own several businesses here in the U.S. and in Mexico,” said Hurtado Clark.
“When I met Cesar and Adrian, I was surprised at how great the tacos tasted and how close in flavor they were to the ones from my hometown in Sonora. That’s what made me believe and become interested in investing in a brick and mortar location.”
He said from the start, the vision was to grow the brand and have a location in every city in Maricopa County.
“Of course, then we were faced with the pandemic and that’s slowed us quite a bit in our mission but we are still maintaining a positive attitude and continue to build our dreams.”
Even as coronavirus mitigation strategies continue for restaurants, the three El Taco Santo owners are actively pursuing their plans for the future.
The last week of September will see their El Taco Demon Food Truck permanently settled into a shady space in Chandler at Hamilton and Chandler Boulevard, renamed El Taco Santo Underground.
The name is indicative of new menu items like tacos cabeza and birria – a Mexican-style meat stew. These offerings are not available on their El Taco Santo Food Truck or restaurant.
Another brick and mortar El Taco Santo restaurant is in the works for Gilbert this year, located in a new shopping plaza at Warner and Gilbert.
And this dynasty in the making all began over a backyard barbecue.
“We were in my backyard grilling and talking about meat. Adrian was in meat distribution and I was in catering for 15 years and we wondered why nobody grilled. Sure there were tacos, but grilling was different so we said, ‘Hey, why don’t we?” recalled Martinez.
Martinez, who holds a degree in business administration, added: “We thought about opening a restaurant, but it was just so expensive. And that’s when we went with a food truck.”
They launched their El Taco Santo Food Truck, specializing in prime grilled Sonoran-style tacos and homemade salsas, on Nov. 13 – the exact day that three years later their El Taco Santo Restaurant opened at 4025 E. Chandler.
It was an unplanned coincidence.
“We never could have planned that,” said Martinez, who lives in Ahwatukee with his wife Carla.
The El Taco Santo Food Truck isn’t as busy as it once was; many offices closed and employees working at home. But it still makes the rounds including the weekly stop at Queen Creek Feastival.
The owners say they, like so many others, are looking forward to business as usual returning.
“We’re very fortunate to have a lot of support from our constant clients, who in turn, have brought us new clients,” said Martinez.
“Thanks to so many wonderful people, our team, our families, people who organize and invite us to their communities with the food truck, people who call us to see how we are doing, to all of our customers who support us week after week, we’ve been able to survive during these times of pandemic.
“We have had to make some adjustments, reinvent ourselves in some things, had good days and difficult days, but thanks to God and all the support, we continue moving forward.”
Information: ElTacoSanto.com. They are also on Facebook.
