F45 Training helps keep members motivated

Whether you want to slim down, bulk up or simply have more everyday strength, movement and stamina, a new fitness studio in Ahwatukee Foothills aims to help.
F45 Training at 4645 E. Chandler Blvd. at S. 48th Street opened in June and offers a fast-paced, high-energy group workout set to loud music that lasts 45 sweat-soaked minutes.
Although there are more than 2,300 franchises in 63 countries, this is the first in Ahwatukee.
SJ Lent of Mesa, the operating manager for the new location, said the first time he visited an F45 Training studio, he was “blown away” and wanted to be involved. He also runs the Chandler Hightown franchise at Alma School and Germann roads, which opened in April, and will manage the north Mesa location when it opens in late 2022.
Despite recent news about a shake-up on the corporate level, it won’t affect these local franchises, Lent said.
With the crush of competition for fitness dollars—from traditional gyms to specialty studios—F45 Training differentiates itself partly with a community aspect. Members challenge each other, keep each other accountable to show up and socialize outside of their sessions.
“When they know that there’s people waiting on them, they’re not going to hit snooze,” he noted. “They’re going to make it most of the time.”
Member Lynnette Padilla of Mesa said that’s a big draw for her.
“It’s this community inside there,” she said. “Everyone encourages each other.”
She added that she gets up at 4:30 a.m. to make it to early classes, saying, “I used to own a gym with my husband, and I was never motivated like I’m motivated now.”
Another advantage is the variety of exercises, which include cardio, resistance and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). While workouts elsewhere can become monotonous, F45 Training offers over 200 classes with more than 10,000 movements.
“You’re never doing the same workout every day,” Padilla explained. “The routines are always different.”
In addition, at least one personal trainer is on site for each class, and two are usually there if a class has 10 or more members, Lent said. They not only help encourage and assist members, but also work with them if they have injuries or physical limitations.
“It’s really for all skill levels,” Lent said, “Yes, the workouts can be incredibly challenging, but they can absolutely go on their own pace. We’re set up in stations, yes, but they can stop as many times as they want.”
At F45, members quickly move through a series of stations with various weights, kettle bells, stationary bikes and other equipment, and they switch when they hear a telltale sound over the music.
Video screens show them what they’re supposed to be doing and where. One 45-minute cardio workout can burn 900 calories, and a strength session can burn around 500.
Right now, classes are held at 5, 6, 8:30 and 11:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, except for the Friday late class, which is at 4:30 p.m. Weekend classes are at 8:15 and 9:30 a.m. More times will be added as membership grows, Lent noted.
The 8:30 a.m. class is especially convenient for people who have to drop off their kids at school at 8 a.m., he added. And there’s a shower in case anyone needs to go somewhere directly afterward.
The “F” in F45 stands for “functional,” because the circuit “strengthens those muscles that are needed for their daily activities,” Lent said.
And if someone has a specific goal—say, looking fit for their wedding day, a reunion or a big trip—they can help members meet their benchmarks.
Andrew Lent of Mesa, who is SJ Lent’s son and the studio manager at both
locations, said F45 Training takes all
the guesswork out of figuring out a fitness routine.
If a person isn’t used to going to a gym, he said, “You lose confidence. You need someone to help motivate you. They don’t know where to start; they don’t know which weights to pick up.”
Padilla agreed, saying at typical gyms, “I don’t like the feeling of people staring at you or waiting for the machines. I don’t know what program to do.”
Since starting at F45 Training, she said, she feels stronger, healthier and has more energy. “They push me to do a little more,” Padilla said. “They’re constantly pushing me to go a little further.”
The studio has $99 for an introductory one-month unlimited membership; after that, various packages are available.
Information: 480-881-7839; ahwatukee@f45training.com; f45training.com/ahwatukee
