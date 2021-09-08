People who got fired from their job for refusing to get vaccinated or wear a mask also may have forfeited any right to collecting unemployment benefits.
That’s the conclusion of David Selden, a veteran labor law attorney. And he said it’s not just because Arizona is an “at-will’’ employment state where companies can fire workers for no reason at all.
But the Department of Economic Security, which administers the benefits, said it may not be that cut and dried.
That issue has taken on increasing importance in the wake of an opinion issued last month by Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He concluded that
private employers are free to require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The only requirement is that company must make “reasonable accommodations’’ for those who cannot
get vaccinated for medical or disability reasons, or have a “sincerely held religious belief.’’
Selden said that pretty much anyone else who is let go or quits over issues like vaccination or masks has been terminated for refusing to comply with a condition of employment.
Jobless benefits generally are limited to those who are fired through no fault of their own. But refusing to comply with what a company sees as a safety measure, Selden said, is something quite different.
He said it might even be considered necessary and good business for employers to get rid of workers that don’t comply.
Selden said that during the first round of COVID, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration began inspections and investigations in cases where they saw people working in close proximity to one another, not socially distanced and not using protective gear.
He pointed out that OSHA regulations impose a duty on employers to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards.
“Working in proximity to people, or where you’re going to be exposed to customers who could potentially be COVID-positive, that could be one of those conditions,’’ Selden said.
Tasya Peterson, spokeswoman for
DES, said there are multiple factors in state and federal law to determine who is eligible.
“Losing a job because of a failure to become vaccinated will not immediately disqualify an individual from benefits in Arizona,’’ she said. Conversely, she said not everyone who loses a job because they cannot or will not become vaccinated will be eligible.
“All case-by-case reviews will include obtaining information from the individual and the former employer as part of the fact-finding process,’’ Peterson said.
Selden acknowledged that, for the moment, it is “an open issue’’ as to whether disregarding an employer’s rule would be misconduct that is contrary to the company’s interest and therefore a justified firing, disqualifying someone from collecting jobless benefits
“I think there’s a good argument to
be made that yes, it is, because the employer is trying to provide a safe workplace for all of its employees,’’ he said. Selden said it’s no different than disciplining or firing a worker for violating any other safety rule.
Masks may be a bit different. Safety issues aside, he said companies are free to impose dress codes on workers.
And all of that is legitimate, he said,
as long as there are those reasonable
accommodations, like an alternate workspace.
That might even include being allowed to work from home. And Selden noted that companies were doing that before, making it hard for them to say that that is no longer possible now.
More complicated is determining whether someone has a “sincerely held religious belief’’ that a company would be required to accommodate.
Selden noted the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said that can be based on the religion that people follow. But he said it also can be “a set of beliefs or value systems that takes the same place in that person’s life similar to the role that recognized religions play in the lives of the people who adhere to one of the recognized religions.’’
What that can mean, Selden acknowledged, is a wide-open situation where
it could come down to a “do-it-yourself’’ belief.
