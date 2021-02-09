Brett and Julia Arendse are lifelong lovers of creepy crawlies.
Lifelong Ahwatukee siblings, the two have collected a slew of unusual pets – snakes, lizards, tarantulas and frogs.
Small wonder they not only started working in reptile stores, but have opened Ahwatukee’s first store dedicated to selling the critters, along with any necessary supplies.
Brett, 23, and Julia, 20, opened The Reptile Store a week before last Christmas at 4804 E. Chandler Blvd.
“We kinda hit the ground running,” Brett said of their 1,700-square-foot store with wide aisles and well-defined areas for reptiles and accessories.
Their youthfulness and experience with reptiles are keys to the success of their new venture that is already gaining a steady fanbase.
“We’ve both been keeping reptiles all our lives, I started at about age 5 and Julia around 3,” he said. “We both worked at another reptile store in Phoenix, but then on Oct. 26, Julia had a car accident and couldn’t work anymore.”
Julia suffered an injury to her right wrist in the accident.
“I was actually honking my horn when I saw someone turning in front of me and then my airbag exploded. It broke my right wrist and now has screws in it,” she said. “At the other reptile store where I was working, a lot of things we did required I use my hand and I couldn’t do it anymore.”
An avid skateboarder who injured both ankles throughout the years, Brett was also ready to make a change.
“We sat down as a family, Julia and my mom and dad and said ‘we can do this,’” he recalled “From the idea to our opening was just a month and a half.
Brett Arendse, a 2015 Mountain Pointe High School grad, said he and his sister get a lot of enthusiastic support from their parents, Mark Arendse and Sheri Arendse Rothenback.
Mom “was slightly less on board than my dad when we started our reptile collections as kids, but they both encouraged us,” he added. “We learned the responsibility of caring for a life and the rewards of doing that.”
Julia said she started her reptile collection with a tarantula – now she has 26.
“I kept bringing them in one by one and she didn’t know until one day she walked in my room,” Julia said of her mother. “I also have two snakes, three tree frogs and one flying gecko.”
The siblings said they knew from the start how they wanted to run their store.
“A lot of reptile stores are crowded, but we had the benefit of setting up our store during the pandemic so we made it so there’s plenty of room to look at the animals and still be socially distant,” said Julia, also a Pride alumna.
“And we keep it really clean, which isn’t the case with a lot of reptile stores,” added Brent. “Not a lot of stores pay enough attention to animal health and cleanliness like we do. A clean store is a healthy store.”
One early influence was their aunt, Jodi Crampton, who currently lives in England.
“She’s a rattlesnake wrangler and took care of and rehabilitated rattlesnakes and other reptiles while doing research in South Africa and Arizona. It’s been a lifelong passion for her,” Brett said. “We video chat and she’s been really encouraging to us as we start our business.”
They have lured some of their regular patrons from their former employer.
One of them is Danielle Littleton, who with her husband Robert, owns Trinity Auto Glass.
“I love shopping at the Reptile Store for several reasons. First is their knowledge of reptiles, and more importantly is their great and friendly customer service they offer,” said Littleton.
“Brett and Julia take the time to talk to you about the animals that you have and their needs, and their animals always look healthy and happy. You don’t get any kind of smell when you walk in the door and the animal cages are always clean.”
She said bringing her two children to The Reptile Store is an educational experience.
“They always take time out to talk to my 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter about the different snakes and geckos they have and they don’t treat my kids any differently than any other customer,” she said.
Littleton said her family has bought several snakes and lizards – as well reptile food, like live mice, worms and crickets weekly.
“We have about 12 snakes and six lizards at home,” she said, “and Brett and Julia are always there to help with any questions we may have.”
The young owners say business has grown steadily.
“We try to be super-active online, using Ahwatukee 411 and other sites and our online presence is doing its job, but I think word-of-mouth will do it for us,” said Brett Arendse. “Our goal is to get an educational license and do school presentations.”
Information: 602-872-0367.
