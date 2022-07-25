Chris’ Water and Ice has become a local staple

When Sara Kumar moved from Seattle to Phoenix in 2008, it was her husband Rocky’s goal to become a small business owner.
And in the midst of a home hunt in Ahwatukee for their family, he stumbled upon Chris’s Water and Ice at 1334 E. Chandler Blvd.
Fourteen years later and they’ve still yet to change the name. “Chris’s Water and Ice” remains a local staple in the Foothills Center on Chandler and Desert Foothills Parkway.
The Kumars are delighted with the loyalty and support the neighborhood has shown their business. In the beginning it took some time to get familiar with the community.
“It took us at least a couple of years to just be a part of the community and start doing events in schools, like carnivals or community events like the Festival of Lights,” said business owner Sara Kumar.
Recently Kumar put together a basket raffle for Feed My Starving Children that carried gift cards and merchandise from local businesses like Safeway, Native New Yorker, and Jasmine and Jo Coffee and Rowan Tree Flower Shop.
“Everybody I called, they gave me something,” said Kumar. “It’s also advertising for businesses that people sometimes don’t know.”
Customers also play a role in marketing as well.
“I had a customer who said that he was filling his water bottle at a Circle K, and a customer yelled at him from his car and said, ‘Don’t get this water here, go to Chris’s Water and Ice!’ ” said Kumar.
Chris’s Water and Ice is a next-door neighbor to Safeway, which has also been a convenient way to earn customers when the grocery runs out of ice to sell.
“Sometimes when they are out of ice, they will send the customer to us and eventually that customer will become ours since the ice is made with our water, and people like our water,” said Kumar.
Beyond supplying filtered water, many customers stop by for a Hawaiian shaved ice or “Thrifty” brand ice cream. Despite refreshing products, summer is not the busiest season of the year.
“People think when it’s too hot, it’s good for us. When it’s too hot, nobody wants to get out,” said Kumar.
Instead most customers opt for when the sun’s going down to pick up their water. The nature of today’s economy isn’t doing them any favors as well.
“The challenge right now is how much price we can raise, so we can survive with these rising prices,” explained Kumar.
Everything has gone up $30, $40, $50, explained Kumar.
Products, like styrofoam cup lids used to be $27 now they are $76. They are trying to resist raising the prices customers have come to expect.
Kumar knows that kids come in for shaved ice and ice cream often with exact change from their parents.
“Even if we go up 10 cents, people will notice,” explained Kumar.
Regardless of the challenges before them Kumar, is still grateful that they were able to endure the pandemic. She’s endlessly thankful.
“We definitely slowed down. It’s sad to see how many businesses closed. I don’t know when it’s gonna be back to normal but we are surviving. Our thanks to the community for the support.”
