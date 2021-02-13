The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Committee is launching its Small Business Bingo promotion Monday, Feb. 15.
Jessica Magee, studio manager for Music Maker Workshops, and Angelica Parra, a Cox account executive, chair the committee – which is giving a local spin to that classic game to promote businesses in Ahwatukee.
Participants can pick up bingo cards either at businesses that are part of the campaign or download them at ahwatukeechamber.com.
Then, between Feb. 15 and March 31, players will have to visit businesses listed on the card and look around the establishment for the code word that they use to fill a bingo square.
Once players have completed traditional, they turn in the card.
Winners will be picked in a raffle in early April and first prize is a $200 gift card to one of the participating businesses while the second-place winner gets a $100 gift card and third place a $50 card.
“We’re hoping to actually get people into these places versus doing something virtually,” McGee said.
Participating businesses include Music Maker Workshops, Ahwatukee Carpets, Pigtails & Crewcuts, Your CBD Store, Pure Barre Ahwatukee, Board & Brush, Nicholas Goode at Edward Jones, Von Hansons, Kolache Cafe, Smallcakes, Where U Bean, Fuschia Spa, Urban Air, Foothills Pet Resort, Buzzed Goat, Honey Baked Ham and Once Upon a Child.
