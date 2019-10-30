The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler is teaming up with actor Gary Sinise, who has raised thousands of dollars for wounded warriors.
The legendary driving school in Chandler has contracted with the “CSI: New York” and “Forrest Gump” star to make the Gary Sinise Foundation its long-term nonprofit partner.
He will be the star of a fundraising reception and dinner at the school that will end with veterans racing high-performance cars to Las Vegas.
The event begins with a reception and a chance to meet Senise at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at the school.
“We share Gary’s vision that everyone can always do just a little more for those who have done so much for all of us,” said Franki Buckman, the school’s newly appointed CEO.
“Dodge, our staff as well all of our partners are thrilled to welcome Gary to the School, to recognize our veterans and to meet the local enthusiasts and supporters who want to contribute to the ultimate goal of raising $250,000 for this event,” she added.
Single seats and tables are available for purchase in advance, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. Supporters can call 480-403-7600 or email cchapin@bondurant.com.
Select veterans will drive the Bondurant track and the “Hero Drive” to Las Vegas in new patriotic Stars and Stripes Dodge SRT Chargers.
Donors can sponsor drivers, pledge per mile or give a one-time or recurring donation at by visiting donate.garysinisefoundation.org/campaign/stars-across-the-desert/c252430.
Established in 2011, Sinise’s foundation runs the R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) that provides specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans nationwide.
“Each one-of-a-kind home is customized to ease the everyday burdens of a wounded hero, their family and caregivers,” the foundation notes on its website.
Other programs offer numerous services and events, including Invincible Spirit Festivals, Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, Arts & Entertainment Outreach, Serving Heroes and Soaring Valor.
A more recent addition is Snowball Express, which serves the children of our fallen military heroes, surviving spouses and Gold Star families.
The Bondurant School of High Performance Driving is the only driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.