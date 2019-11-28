Arizona Diamondbacks purses, a car emergency kit, a Frank Lloyd Wright backgammon set and other amazing items can be bought locally for people on your “nice” list.
For the sports lover
Dooney & Bourke Diamondbacks Purse
Spring Training isn’t for another three months, but that doesn’t mean we can’t rep our favorite teams.
Dooney & Bourke has MLB purses on sale, including this Diamondbacks Ginger Crossbody Purse. With front slip, inside zip and cellphone pockets, this purse is ideal for any sporting event. The strap drop length is 25 inches, and it measures at 6.25 inches high by 2.25 inches wide by 8.75 inches long. On sale for $110.60.
Info: dooney.com and search for Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sportiqe
This Tempe-based company boasts the best sweatpants on the planet—the Daly Sweatpants ($55). A-list celebrities and pro athletes like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, David Beckham, Jay Cutler, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg and Jon Hamm have been rocking Sportiqe for years.
At Sportiqe, comfort is their craft, and they have spent years perfecting their art.
Info: sportiqe.com
For the coffee lover
Festivus Holiday Blend
Press is getting in on the Festivus train with its blend of Ethiopian and Brazilian coffees. It launches on Black Friday, November 29, and will sell for $16 at all Press locations or online. Additionally, Press offers three gift boxes—a bag of Festivus and a $10 gift card ($25), a bag of Festivus and a coffee tumbler ($30) or a bag of Festivus and another bag of beans ($30).
Info: presscoffee.com/
For the wine connoisseur
Merkin Vineyards Pasta
Owned by Maynard James Keenan from the rock band Tool, Merkin Vineyards is known for its wine. But from the fruits, veggies and foraged ingredients of the Verde Valley come handmade pasta created with Arizona grown, sourced and produced ingredients. Give a loved one a unique taste of the Grand Canyon State with prickly pear campanelle, tomato pipette or toasted semolina pastas. The pastas are $9.
Info: caduceus.org.
For the beauty mavens
Drybar
Beauty packages are always fun to receive. Drybar is offering The Party Four Pack with four of its favorites: Prep Rally Prime and Prep Detangler, Triple Sec 3-1 Finishing Spray, Detox Dry Shampoo, and Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist ($50/$75 value).
Drybar helps guests be extra this holiday, too, with its Shimmer Spritzer ($20). The light-diffusing shimmer spray that adds three-dimensional sparkle, a hint of gold/rose gold highlight, and light hold to your hair. Washes away with one shampoo.
Info: thedrybar.com
For the practical
Jumpsmart
Back home in Michigan, everyone is getting stuck in the snow, but here we have to worry about breaking down in the desert or on the way to the high country. Jumpsmart is a practical vehicle jump starter that’s packed in a single, high-powered unit with a four-mode LED flashlight, power bank and vehicle jump starter. The retail price is $119.99 from Limitless Innovations.
Info: limitlessinnovations.com
For the competitor
Frank Lloyd Wright Backgammon Set
From solid glass serving trays embedded with Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs to decorative earrings, socks and throw rugs, there’s a stylish gift at every price point for those on your holiday list with a keen eye for design.
Shop the wide variety of products by visiting The Frank Lloyd Wright Store at Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, where foundation members receive 10% off. A portion of all merchandise proceeds help preserve and maintain the work of Frank Lloyd Wright.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Backgammon Set features Wright’s iconic patterns and designs. The game is packaged in a sturdy two-piece board game box, folding game board with wooden playing pieces.
Info: franklloydwright.org or
480-627-5398.
