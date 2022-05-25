Oil change service eyed in local strip mall

An Oregon company earlier this month paid $2.5 million of less than half an acre of land on the southeast corner of 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard to set up an apparent oil change business.
Chimera LLC bought bought the .48-acre parcel – about 20,821 square feet – in the Ahwatukee Hills Plaza from Scottsdale-based commercial real estate investment company Unified Unified CRE Partners for the future site of a Take 5 Oil Change franchise that still must be approved for an apparent zoning change by the city, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Driven Brands, the franchisor of Meineke Car Care and other auto repair businesses, acquired Take 5 in 2016 and made it its core oil-change/lube business brand in June 2019.
It is now considered the nation’s leading fast-oil-change services. There already are several Take 5 locations in the Valley, including Tempe.
It was founded in 1984 in Louisiana as Rapid Oil Change and offered quick oil changes, minor repairs and other maintenance services and quickly expanded.
About 12 years after it was founded, Take 5 piloted its first five-minute drive-thru oil change concept, and, according to 10 Missions Media, “pivoted to improve the customer experience and the speed of the service they provided. Eventually, the company converted its Rapid Oil locations to the five-minute format.”
The company now advertises its service as a 10-minute experience, including things like checking tire air pressure, filters and wiper blades within that time.
