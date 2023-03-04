Lash Out’s success based on training, customer service

When Amanda Wharff and her mom, Kimberly Petersen, started Lash Out a decade ago, it was the first eyelash extension studio in Ahwatukee Foothills.
They spent most of their day fielding calls from people asking what the business was all about.
“It was a lot of education,” said Wharff, of Phoenix.
As lash extensions became more mainstream, they no longer needed to explain what they did, and the business grew over time to have 10 employees.
“It was one of the greatest things I ever could’ve done with [my mom], and it makes every day a little more special because of where we started,” Wharff stated.
Her mom passed away in 2018, but Lash Out is now in its fifth year of winning a “Best of Ahwatukee” award from the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
Wharff takes pride in the amount of repeat business that has helped make it a success.
“Probably about 30 percent of our client base have been with us for seven-plus of our 10 years,” she said.
For those not familiar with lash extensions, they’re soft, thin, synthetic fibers that mimic mink hair, and they’re affixed onto natural lashes with a special glue to make them look thicker and fuller. They last about two to three weeks because they fall out when the natural lashes are shed.
Most women get lash extensions because they’re “high impact and low maintenance,” Wharff explained. “It makes somebody feel like a million dollars. You wake up ready to conquer the day.”
Client Sunny Settles of Gilbert, who owns two F45 Training gyms in Gilbert, said she gets lashes because it makes her feel “put together” without having to wear a lot of makeup.
“I’m around people all day every day at F45 with clients out and about,” Settles said, “and I see good lashes and bad lashes and in between lashes, and I love mine, so I keep coming back to Amanda.”
Settles added she passes many other studios on her way to Lash Out, noting, “I go for people and service over convenience and location. Every day, I hear, ‘You have the best lashes I’ve ever seen.’”
Wharff said the quality of extensions varies among studios based on training. She worked as a trainer for a mobile phone company prior to opening the studio and now teaches classes on lashes a couple of times a month.
“I love to teach,” Wharff said. “That’s probably the thing I’m most passionate about is education and doing things the right way. From a business perspective, from an employer perspective, I wanted this business to be done the right way. We don’t cut corners.”
The glue, for example, is imported directly from South Korea—the “Mecca” of lash extensions, Wharff said—and changed out monthly. Also, she added, “Our glues are completely clean from any preservatives, which makes them less reactive.”
Less than 1% of clients have an allergic reaction.
All lash technicians must be licensed in Arizona as a cosmetologist, aesthetician or registered nurse, Wharff said, and clients’ safety and comfort come first, down to the reclining chairs in each room.
“Getting lashes done should be a completely comfortable appointment,” Wharff noted. If there’s any burning, itching or discomfort, she said, “that should be a red flag the artist working on you isn’t fully experienced.”
Customer service is also key.
“If a client needs to move their appointment,” she said, “we’ll move the earth to make it work for them.”
Not to mention, the studio sends handwritten thank-you cards to new clients and gives them birthday gifts, and makes Christmas ornaments for everyone each year.
And, Wharff said she plans to make more of a community around Lash Out, including book clubs and other events where women can mingle and make connections.
Unlike many business models out there, Lash Out doesn’t require a membership and doesn’t pressure clients. The cost is about $100 for an initial two-hour appointment, and it’s about $120 for two appointments monthly to maintain lashes.
The demographics of people who get lash extensions are all over the board, Wharff said; she has seen clients from age 17 into their 90s.
They range from college students to retirees to busy moms — anyone who wants to greatly reduce the time it takes to get ready because they don’t need as much makeup to look great. Most clients are women, though Wharff said she’s had a handful of transgender customers.
“I think that once you have lashes that first time and you see that impact and you get to wake up every day and still see that impact,” Wharff said, “it becomes well worth the cost.”
Lash Out
16515 S. 40th St., Ahwatukee.
9 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday
480-242-1738
