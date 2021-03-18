After assisting over 800 companies in Gilbert and Mesa, the application HUUB by CO+HOOTS is launching in Phoenix to connect, advise and otherwise help the city’s small local businesses.
Founded in 2010 in downtown Phoenix by Jenny Poon and Odeen Domingo in response to the economic recession and a need for a central innovation hub for emerging entrepreneurs, CO+HOOTS is a widely recognized coworking space and home to more than 280 entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses
It invented the HUUB in response to the economic challenges posed by the pandemic for small businesses.
The digital platform gathers all available resources for entrepreneurs such as grant information, technical training and expert advice for businesses.
CO+HOOTS offers workshops for clients alongside weekly speakers and business incubation services. This led to the eventual creation of the HUUB, which does this and more without the need to ever meet in person.
“We were building this platform to expand our community-building efforts for entrepreneurs and to expand support to underrepresented communities,” Poon said.
“The pandemic hit and at the same time, the City of Mesa reached out and put out a request for proposal and said they were looking for partners to build a digital library,” she continued.
Mesa used some of its federal pandemic relief funds to create a technical assistance program to help businesses improve their social media marketing, manage a point-of-sale system, obtain legal advice improve accounting.
That effort aligned perfectly with the project that Poon’s team was working on.
Rather than insisting business owners meet city scheduling demands and deliver physical copies of intake forms, the app HUUB brought resources and funding support together in one app.
“Our big goal has always been to serve billions of people, and ‘how do we scale this’ was one of the biggest questions,” Poon said. “So we worked with the state revenue center to really look at what they needed and make improvements on archaic systems in place.”
One of HUUB’s main objectives is to directly help entrepreneurs launch, grow and scale their businesses.
And because the platform combines CO+HOOTS’ community-building and incubation framework with technology, it also provides tools for local governments to measure success, manage consultants for technical assistance and make smarter decisions.
The detailed reporting and impact tracking gives economic development teams the ability to scale their support through technology and quickly identify the changing needs of their business community, allowing more time to focus on retaining businesses and recruiting new ones.
Within the first 30 days of HUUB’s launch in Mesa last summer, Poon reported, 65 percent of businesses that took advantage of the app either raised revenues, lowered expenses, hired a new employee or received a loan or grant.
Similarly, when #GilbertTogether HUUB was released in Gilbert in December, businesses rushed to join the program, with 250 enrolling within the first month.
Promising a more profitable future for the Phoenix businesses that have been struggling to adjust to an unstable new normal, the PhxBizConnect soft launch already garnered 200 new businesses on the app.
These small Phoenix businesses have had to face many challenges and uncertainties, especially in the initial months of the pandemic when little information or advisories were available, Poon noted.
One example of a local entrepreneur, Amanda Rose, owner of Hair By Amanda Rose, has been operating in Phoenix since 2009 but has been her own boss for three years.
“I was able to really flourish and become my own brand as opposed to before where I kind of had to be put in a box,” Rose said. “Now I’ve created my own brand based off of my clients and the partnership that we’ve created together.”
One benefit to owning one’s own business was that during the pandemic, entrepreneurs within the community were able to make smart and safe decisions for themselves to adapt to the uncertain environment, Poon said.
“I feel very blessed to have my own space, I have two rooms that I’m able to bounce back and forth between as opposed to having a full salon where there’s 15 chairs and they’re all next to each other,” Rose said.
A survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau Feb. 15-21 found that 13.5 percent of small businesses in Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler reported seeing an increase in revenue – nearly twice the national average of 7.3 percent.
“The Arizona Small Business Association has been laser-focused on what it will take to enable and facilitate small business economic recovery, and we’re more committed than ever to driving a better environment for all of us to do business,” association spokeswoman Katie Prendergast said.
Recently, the ASBA launched the Forge Ahead training initiative, which utilizes the feedback of the thousands of small business clients within the organization and can be found for free at asba.com.
