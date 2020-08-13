Durry Becker and Jessica Stout have sustained a lot of collateral damage in the war between the Ducey Administration and gyms.
The Ahwatukee couple own a TruHit Fitness franchise on 4302 E. Ray Road and had owned another in Tempe – until the governor in March closed gyms and a variety of other businesses to stem the COVID-19 tide.
They were buoyed in mid-May when he started lifting the closure orders.
“We have an amazing community and have had so much support,” said Stout, who moved to Ahwatukee with her husband Durry three years ago. “As soon as we opened our clients came back. They were confident in our abilities to make the gym safe and clean for them.”
“As a company we instituted many safety checks,” she said. “Class attendance was limited to provide plenty of space between members. Members needed to register at least 24 hours in advance through the app. We have sanitizing stations at every equipment station, building in time to sanitizing during classes, completing deep cleanings and sanitizing multiple times a week.”
Stout has a 15-year history in the fitness industry and holds three National Academy of Sports Medicine certifications in personal training, nutrition and corrective exercise.
Becker, a former athlete in football and track, “has always been passionate about lifting,” his wife said, adding that he uses that passion and background to teach grip training, bodybuilding, and powerlifting to clients.
The optimism they felt in May when closures were starting to be lifted collapsed with a thud a month later when shutdowns were re-imposed as the pandemic intensified in Arizona.
“We were disappointed,” said Stout. “As small business owners, it was really difficult to make it through the first shut down. Being closed again will likely set us back a year or more. It takes a lot of time and hard work to build a thriving fitness community.”
Right now, they are watching a burgeoning legal battle between Gov. Doug Ducey and the gyms.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason ruled early last week that it was wrong for Ducey to shut down gyms down indefinitely with no chance to appeal.
Stating that violates constitutional due process rights of the owners, Thomason said he is not faulting the governor for his initial decision to shutter these facilities because medical advice gave him a “rational basis’’ for doing that.
But Thomason ordered the governor to provide gyms and fitness centers “a prompt opportunity to apply for reopening,’’ allowing them to attest that they can live with guidelines already crafted by the state Department of Health Services to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
And he directed the state to have a process for reopening by yesterday, Aug. 11.
“It’s everything we wanted,’’ said attorney Joel Sannes, who is representing the locally owned Mountainside Fitness chain. “What we wanted was a process in place for gyms that can operate safely to reopen.’’
Thomason said that while the state could impose new anti-virus standards, any review process must “be one that moves with deliberate speed.’’
“Fitness centers have already been closed for several months this year, and it is imperative that their constitutional rights be respected,’’ the judge wrote.
He cited the relative risks posed by gyms and fitness centers versus other businesses the governor has allowed to reopen and noted Ducey had not taken other measures during the pandemic.
“There are many businesses operating in this state with no mandated protocols, such as social distancing, mask wearing, crowd control and the like,’’ he wrote. “Yet these businesses are up and running, potentially exposing the public to illness.’’
“It is very understandable that fitness center operators feel like they are being unfairly singled out,’’ the judge said.
Not allowing businesses any due process until the governor decides to end the shutdown “deprives these businesses of any meaningful due process,’’ Thomason said.
The judge brushed aside arguments by the governor that he was relying on recommendations by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
He pointed out that Ducey has ignored other recommendations, like a statewide mandate for face masks.
Ducey has now appealed the judge’s ruling, asking the Arizona Court of Appeals to void it and alleging a reopening of gyms could result in “death, serious physical illness and a lack of hospital beds.’’
Lawyers for the administration also said that leaving the judge’s order in place will “open the floodgates’’ for others to challenge Ducey’s orders and “will hamper the governor’s ability to focus on the pressing battle against the pandemic.’’
Thomason refused to stay his order while the administration seeks the appeal.
Sannes said he ultimately expects the appeal to fail because “the governor bears a high burden of proof.’’
“The governor actually needs to show evidence that there is a risk that people will die,’’ he said. “And that is where the governor has really fallen short.’’
He said there was no evidence of any significant outbreak linked to fitness centers “unlike the very persuasive evidence of serious outbreaks associated with bars and nightclubs.’’
With the stay denied, the review process must be implemented. If Ducey wins the appeal, he could once again shut the doors to gyms and fitness centers.
State Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ has testified that she is still not convinced that gyms and fitness centers can operate safely.
“The person who has COVID-19, if they are breathing vigorously, they can actually concentrate the virus in droplets that could land on surfaces,’’ she said.
For now, Stout said she’s buoyed by the prospect of starting limited-size classes soon.
“We are trying to stay positive and be innovative,” she said.
She and Becker are providing two kinds of online workouts – one with and the other without equipment – for $28 a month.
“If you select the classes with equipment, we recommend two sets of dumbbells – one light and one heavier weight – a jump rope and a mat,” Stout explained. “Both can be done from any room or outdoor space at your home.”
“The virtual online workouts have been going well and we’re pleased to offer members an option,” she said. “It’s hot here in Arizona and running, hiking or exercising outside is hard to do in this heat, so the virtual option is nice because you can do it inside your home.”
They also offer live, socially-distanced sessions outside their studio at 5, 6 and 7 a.m. Monday-Friday and 6, 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, drawing 20-25 people.
TruHit Fitness is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance,” Stout said.
Its variety of classes and programs is aimed at keeping the body “from getting too used to a single approach.”
The routines mix it up where equipment is concerned and members get access to rowers, slam balls, kettlebells, dumbbells, assault bikes and other gear.
“Our classes are small and focused on building a community to help hold you accountable,” Stout said.
Information: truhitfitness.com/ahwatukee.
AFN Executive Editor Paul Maryniak and Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
