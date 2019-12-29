It’s that time of the year when many young and not-so-young people start thinking about work in the coming year.
More precisely, younger adults start thinking about having a real career while older ones think about whether they want to working in the same job this time next year that they have now.
Ahwatukee financial advisor Joseph Ortiz has a suggestion for these thinkers, regardless of their age or current employment status: Think Edward Jones.
In some ways, Ortiz found himself in a similar position 11 years ago when he and his wife were relocating from California.
He had a successful marketing business there but he and his wife wanted to be closer to family. Besides, the Great Recession was coming on strong and Ortiz was looking for something that offered room for income growth as well as stability.
So, he attended an Edward Jones recruitment dinner to hear about its opportunities.
And he was hooked.
He had been checking out other financial services companies but there were a couple things that appealed to him about Edward Jones.
“The biggest part was just that it was a private firm versus a publicly traded one,” he said. “That appealed to me a lot. And at the time, Edward Jones definitely seemed more interested in me as a person as opposed to some of the other firms I met with. One company said, ‘we’d appreciate it if you got your license first and then we’ll look at you and one person got back to me just through an email. It just wasn’t as personable.”
At Edward Jones, the whole process “just really seemed more engaging,” he said.
Flash forward 11 years and Ortiz not only as built a following but he is also hosting those recruitment dinners.
He’s moved from his old digs in Ahwatukee across the I-10 to 8950 S. 52nd St. and he’s also taken on the role of recruiter while he still serves his clients.
“Joseph Ortiz understands that if the financial services firm Edward Jones is to maintain its top-rated client service record, it must continue to attract dedicated, quality people to become financial advisors,” the company said in a release.
It was so impressed with his performance as a recruiter last year that he was among the 431 financial advisors – out of more than 18,000 nationwide – to receive the Top Talent Acquisition Award.
“We are dedicated to serving individual investors and serving them well,” Ortiz said. “If I know someone who I believe could enhance our team and live up to the standards Edward Jones sets for its brokers, I try to bring him or her on board. Besides striving to do a good job myself, that’s the best way I know to maintain our reputation.”
And so Ortiz will be hosting monthly recruitment dinners at the upscale Va Bene restaurant on Chandler Boulevard and 48th Street to identify potential advisors for the Fortune 500 company, which serves more than seven million clients with combined assets totaling over $1 billion.
“We have people who are active in the community that become advisors. We have ex-teachers, former military, a lot of people who come from careers very different from finance,” Ortiz explained.
He suggested that the positions could appeal to someone looking for a solid start in a real career, “someone looking in the last 10 or 15 years before they retire for something different to do” or someone who is looking to build a business around service to clients.
Edward Jones recently was named the No. 9 large company on the Top Companies to Work For in Arizona list compiled by the Arizona Commerce Authority. It also was dubbed the same by Forbes Magazine and received its Spotlight on Diversity award.
Ortiz said the fact spouses are encouraged to attend the recruitment dinner reflects Edward Jones’ “family feel.”
The recruitment dinners include an overview of the company and give attendees a chance to ask questions.
Edward Jones has 277 branches across Arizona and a home office in Tempe that provides support to the firm’s more than 14,000 branches in North America.
“The firm is growing, adding branches and seeking new financial advisors who are interested in operating an entrepreneurial office with the support and benefits of one of the oldest and largest firms in the industry,” the company said in a release.
Financial advisors aren’t the only positions available at Edward Jones. Ortiz noted there are internal positions that interested people can search at careers.edwardjones.com.
He plans to hold his recruitment mixers at Va Bene on Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 26.
Reservations are required by calling 480- 753-7664. The site includes a brief quiz to help people who are unsure about what they might want to do.
